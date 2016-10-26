VZS supports sustainable farming

With more than 35 years of experience, Van Zyl Staalwerke (VZS) fully understands the challenges facing our farmers. Therefore, even farmers from far outside their home region of the Eastern Free State depend on their services.

The challenges facing agriculture increased dramatically with the harsh seasons experienced in various regions. However, a farmer makes a plan, claims the saying, and Van Zyl Staalwerke helped farmers to survive during the difficult times. The company accepts continuous development and innovation as a sustainable challenge. Their three branches perform repairs and supply parts.

Over the past few years, Van Zyl Staalwerke developed various tippers and trailers based on intensive research. These products were welcomed by farmers with enthusiasm. Nearly all the models are approved by the NRCS (National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications) and registered on the e-Natis system in South Africa.

Side tippers

With a choice between a 20 000 ℓ and a 26 000 ℓ side tipping trailer, the transport and delivery of grain is easy, quicker, and more effective. All the materials needed to manufacture the trailers are supplied by a network of key suppliers known for the superb quality of their products. Standard equipment components include a tarpaulin, a rear tow bar to draw more than one trailer, and a coupling for lights.

Double axle tipper

The double axle tipper is an extremely popular product due to its versatility and ability to be used for several different tasks. Silage sides or fixed sides to enable the transport of grain are optional. The top frame can be unbolted and removed to make the tipper suitable for general transport tasks. The double axle enhances stability and the tipper can be used with a smaller tractor. The range is furthermore supported with various tipper options from 3 to 15 tonnes.

“VZS does not only build implements, we build relationships!!”

Transport solutions for implements

As implements continually increase in size, the challenge to transport these implements is also growing. VZS offers various solutions to this challenge. All models are lowered to ground level to facilitate easy loading and unloading, and are designed with a unique chassis to offer improved stability. They are also designed to accommodate really heavy implements such as no-till planters up to 10 tonnes.

New development

Sustainability is a key word in agriculture. We are constantly developing and improving our products to support sustainability for the farmer. Techno-logy and development are part of our existence.

An example of innovation is a tipper trailer for the vegetable industry, a unique design. Another new product in our stable is a foldable land plane with a working width of 7 metres.

