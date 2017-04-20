Upskilling and updated information – a must-have in today’s fast growing African agri environment

Agritech Expo Zambia is around the corner. You don’t have much time left to secure your seat in the free-to-attend workshops taking place over the duration of the 3 day expo. No more excuses! Upgrade your skills, at no charge.

COMMERCIAL FARMERS WORKSHOP: Thursday, 27 April

Targeting large scale commercial farmers with 4x intensive workshops followed by a lunch. RSVP is essential – contact Emmanuel on +27 21 700 3540 or email: emmanuel.osang@spintelligent.com to reserve your place in this workshop.

View the Commercial Farmers Workshop programme >

SMALL SCALE AND EMERGING FARMERS WORKSHOP DAYS: Friday & Saturday, 28 & 29 April

Upgrading skills and introducing opportunities to stimulate your growth as a farmer, and ensuring multiplication of your yield. Categories for workshops include: Crop, finance, livestock, clean energy, aquaculture.

View the workshop programme >

Click here to validate your free visitor pass to get access to these workshops >

SPECIAL WORKSHOP ADDITION: Armyworm combat workshop: Saturday, 29 April

Join this 2 hour session under the theme of “Arresting the armyworm’s evolved nature to revive the agri economy’s livelihood.” Get a background on the Armyworm pest and be part of an intensive discussion from a group of expert panellists representing various portfolios from: The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Zambia, finance, insurance, agrochemicals, seed production and agronomists.

View the agenda on this not to be missed session addressing your armyworm challenges >

Activate your free visitor pass >

NEW TO 2017! Live planting demonstrations: Friday & Saturday, 28 & 29 April

Targeting small scale farmers, watch live planting of maize, soya, groundnuts, sugar beans and sorghum. Improve your skills and knowledge on planting, fertilizing and spacing.

For more information, or to register your visitor pass please contact Emmanuel Osang on +27 21 700 3540 or email: emmanuel.osang@spintelligent.com