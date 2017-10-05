Tractor safety and maintenance is the first article in our new mechanisation series. The best attitude towards accidents is preventative care and caution. Mishaps and injuries happen before you realise it. The same goes for your tractor. Your attitude towards break-downs should always be preventative.

Tractor safety:

Before you start a tractor, you must know the basic safety procedures which are the following:

The tractor operator should thoroughly review the operator’s manual and undergo training from sales personnel before operating any newly acquired tractor.

The tractor operator should clean the cab windows at least once a day and more often if necessary.

The tractor operator should conduct a safety check of the tractor at least once daily and more often if necessary:

The safety check should include the functionality of the brakes, lights, windshield wipers, and steering system.

Never refuel a tractor while the engine is running. Engine fuels are highly combustible.

Make sure the tractor is in gear when traveling downhill.

When parking a tractor, always engage the hand brake.

Disconnect the earth wire when servicing batteries.

Make sure all the tractor gears are disengaged before starting the engine.

Never allow a passenger on a tractor.

Make sure the power take-off is disengaged before attempting to connect a PTO shaft to it.

The PTO shaft safety cover must always be in place.

Hitching of an implement must be done correctly and in a safe manner.

Tractor maintenance:

Tractor maintenance is very important to make sure the tractor is always in a good working condition for optimum performance and safety.

The following basic daily tractor maintenance tasks must be executed according to this handy check list:

Check radiator coolant level

Check for radiator coolant leaks

Check for blocked radiator

Check engine oil level

Check battery water level

Check tyre pressure

Check fuel and oil filters, replace when necessary.

Check air filter regularly and clean or replace when blocked

Check fuel level

Lubricate or grease ball joints on the steering and on the lift arms

Before and when starting the engine:

Check to see that the gear shift lever is in neutral

Set engine throttle at idling speed

Depress clutch

Turn ignition key, wait for glow plug light to go out and start the engine

Check oil pressure warning light

Check battery charging warning light

With the clutch still disengaged choose a suitable gear and engage.

Disengage handbrake

Engage clutch and start moving

Thus it is clear that to safely operate a tractor, proper care and maintenance are very important.

Always keep safety in mind when operating a tractor! A complete manual on tractor performance is available at the Institute. Contact Elmarie Stoltz at 012-842-4107 or e-mail stoltze@arc.agric.za.

ProAgri Zambia acknowledges the Mechanisation and Precision Agriculture Division at the ARC Institute for Agricultural Engineering (ARC-IAE) for the use of this article. The Institute participates in the development and support of farmers by means of various research projects, service delivery and training in required skills in the following agricultural engineering fields, namely Agricultural Mechanisation and Equipment, Precision Agriculture and Automation, Agricultural Water Resources, Conservation and Irrigation, Agricultural Structures and Environmental Engineering, Renewable Energy and Post-Harvest and Processing Engineering.