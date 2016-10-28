Toyota rewards enterprising farmers

In a serious competition the contestants have to work hard and are put under serious scrutiny to determine who the ultimate winner is. This is the approach Toyota and AgriSA take when they have to choose winners.

For years, Toyota South Africa Motors has sponsored two coveted awards in the Agriculture industry. The Agri SA Toyota Young Farmer of the Year and Toyota New Harvest of the Year awards were presented to the winners at a gala event held near Krugersdorp last night. Each winner drove away in a brand new Toyota Hilux. The vehicle is worth just under R400 000.

Jacques Beukes, a table grape and pears farmer from the De Doorns region of the Western Cape and his wife Heleen received the 2016 Agri SA Toyota Young Farmer of the Year award. From left is Casper Kruger – Vice President of Vehicle Sales and Dealer Network for Toyota South Africa Motors, Christo van der Rheede – Deputy Executive Director of Agri SA, and Prof Carlu van der Westhuizen.

André Cloete, an apple, pear, oats, barley, sheep and cattle farmer from the Overberg area in the Western Cape, won the 2016 New Harvest of the Year award. From left is Casper Kruger – Vice President of Vehicle Sales and Dealer Network for Toyota South Africa Motors, and Prof Carlu van der Westhuizen.