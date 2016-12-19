Torktek; the problem solving workshop

Torktek, an advanced workshop in Zambia, is the only garage in Zambia that sells the best second hand Toyota vehicles. This is great news for farmers looking for second hand vehicles to use on the farm. In this difficult year, farmers need to save where they can, but they still need the best service.

Torktek knows that farming cannot wait for broken down vehicles, therefore they make sure that every vehicle they sell is fully operational and reliable. Torktek’s people are focused on service and high quality of workmanship. They aim towards widening their services in the automotive industry and to help more farmers and vehicle owners with their technical problems.

What can Torktek do?

They specialise in vehicle service, fleet maintenance, suspensions, diagnostics, auto electrics, dyno tuning, engine, gearbox and differential overhauls, brake skimming, diesel and petrol fuel injection. They also recondition diesel and petrol injectors. Torktek also acknowledge their social responsibility and play an active role in the community. The winner of the Castle-Fleming Trophy for Shortest Distance in Elephant Charge 2016, a Toyota Surf from team Sausage Tree, was sponsored by Torktek. The fun-filled Elephant Charge is a family event where 4×4 enthusiasts are challenged to the brink, racing around a thrilling course in the Zambian wilderness. Organised by a committee of dedicated volunteers, this year’s Elephant Charge raised more than US$63 000 for conservation charities in Zambia, promoting mainly environmental education in local communities.

Forerunner in service

Torktek offers services that never existed before in the automotive industry of Zambia to customers, but they ensure customer satisfaction with the quickest turnaround time possible. Torktek also imports secondhand vehicles from South Africa. Currently they have a Land Cruiser V8 2015 model with 82 000 km on the clock for $58 000 on offer.

Contact Cobus van Heerden at 021-123-5429 or 097-214-1685 or send him an e-mail to cobus@torktekltd.com for more information about Torktek, their vehicles on offer and their maintenance services.