Tiger Chicks hosts Indian River Broiler Farmer Workshop in Zambia

Indian River® customer Tiger Chicks recently hosted an informative workshop for 73 broiler farmers in Lusaka, Zambia. Tiger Chicks, a business unit of leading South African integrated poultry producer Astral Foods, is a breeder farm and hatchery that produces day-old broiler chicks for the African market.

The workshop addressed broiler management topics such as brooding and maximizing seven-day body weights, which are of particular benefit to African farmers. Additionally, Indian River Commercial and Product Support Manager for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Mohsen Ganjaei offered the latest insight on how to optimize the productivity of broiler chicks through effective flock management. Due to the enthusiastic reaction of attendees, Tiger Chicks and

Ganjaei will present the workshop on similar topics every four months.

“The Difference Maker” for up-and-coming market

Robust Indian River broiler breeding stock poses key advantages for the emerging African market. Due to its environmental hardiness and strong liveability – coupled with exceptional feed efficiency and high leg meat yield – Indian River is renowned throughout the region as “The Difference Maker.”

Ganjaei makes frequent service visits to the Tiger Chicks team to offer his expertise and support. “I congratulate Tiger Chicks on a well-organized event that delivered enriching management advice to the region’s farmers. Our goal is to benefit the Zambian market with a continuous supply of high-quality day-old Indian River chicks.

We value all of our broiler farmers and do everything we can to optimize their productivity and boost the success of their businesses, equipping them with a wealth of up-to-date nutritional and management knowledge and expertise,” he says. “Due to the hard work and diligence of the Tiger Chicks team, Indian River® is well on its way to becoming a rising star in Africa’s growing broiler breeder market.”

About Aviagen

Since 1923, Aviagen® has established itself as the world’s leading poultry breeding company, developing pedigree lines for the production of commercial broiler chickens under the Arbor Acres®, Indian River®, and Ross® brand names. The Rowan Range® and Specialty Males® are specialty breeding stock from Aviagen that offer greater flexibility for customers to meet specific or niche market requirements.

The company is based in Huntsville, Alabama, USA with a number of wholly-owned operations across the United Kingdom, Europe, Turkey, Latin America, India, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S., and joint ventures in Asia. Aviagen employs more than 3,900 people and has a distribution network serving customers in more than 100 countries.

For further information, please visit www.aviagen.com.