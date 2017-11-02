Third term as Kwanula president for Greytown farmer

Greytown farmer, Andy Buchan, has been re-elected as the President of KZN Agricultural Union, Kwanalu, for a third consecutive term. Unanimously elected by the Kwanalu board in October, Buchan is backed with 22 years of experience in the farming industry, having spent 15 of those years on his own farm – El Shammah, in Greytown, where he farms strawberries and kiwi fruit.

A staunch supporter of organised agriculture, Buchan has fulfilled a variety of roles in formal farming structures for the past 12 years and believes that “the interests of the individual farmer will always be better represented by a unified collective voice.”

“The agricultural industry is in a transition period with various challenges impacting the sustainability of agriculture. Organised agriculture has a pivotal role and responsibility to facilitate this transformation process,” said Buchan.

In an ideal world, Buchan says that the future of agriculture in South Africa lies in the “successful integration of existing commercial farmers, the future farmer and value chain stakeholders as integral role players in improving the livelihoods of our communities.”

It is because of Buchan’s vision and strength of leadership that Kwanalu CEO, Sandy La Marque, believes the voice of organised agriculture in KZN, “is in good hands”.

“Andy is a natural leader, highly respected amongst his peers, his own farming community and the agricultural industry in which he operates. Kwanalu couldn’t be more privileged to have him represent our organisation for another year.”

