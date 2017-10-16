Strautmann-manure spreaders for quick hassle free work

“The farmer can choose between three Strautmann manure spreader models: the Strautmann BE 9 which holds 10 cubic metres or 7 tonnes of manure, the BE 1401 which holds 14 cubic metres or 10 tonnes and the VS 2004 intended for farmers with large farms with its capacity of 21 cubic metres or 15 tonnes, “says Dirk de Koster of Inttrac.

All three models are double-disk spreaders with suspended double axles so they can smoothly walk over uneven surfaces. All of them are driven mechanically from the tractor’s power take-off. The tension of the floor chain is automatically adjusted, the spreading volume is adjusted hydraulically and the floor is hydraulically powered by a heavy duty gearbox.

The non-maintenance Strautmann VS 2004

The big Strautmann VS 2004 is perfect for a busy farmer who does not have time to wait for a machine or to trot around it with a grease pump. “It has a central grease system, the Beka-max grease system, which lubricates all the grease points to cut out unnecessary stops. This model also needs no maintenance, “said Dirk.

The machine’s spreading width is between 12 and 20 m depending on the weight of the product, “because heavier objects can be thrown further,” Dirk adds.

