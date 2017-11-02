Start the new season right: ETG’s shopping basket for the 2017/18 farming season

The welcome first rains in most parts of the country awakened the farming community for the new season. Just as farmers are busy, ETG is preparing what the farmers need most: agri-inputs. ETG Zambia Limited’s agri-inputs are fertilisers and agro chemicals. Their range of agro chemicals includes herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, and grain protectors.

While farmers across the country are preparing for the planting season, they can rest assured that they can depend on ETG for dedicated support and top-class products. The 2017/18 farming season is unique in that ETG has increased the number of centres where farmers can access inputs – both for those on the government E-Voucher scheme and those who are not part of the scheme. ETG now has outlets in Luapula Province, North-western Province and Western Province. Walking through their outlets you will come across three brands of fertilisers.

ETG also supplies herbicides that contribute to more lucrative farming as they reduce the workload brought about by weeding. Also commonly known as weed killers, herbicides are chemical substances used to control unwanted plants/weeds in the field, and they largely fall in two categories: Selective and non-selective herbicides. In the class of selective herbicides ETG offers a pre-emergence, post-emergence, and an early postemergence herbicide for application to specific crops. The needs of small-scale farmers were satisfied by introducing pesticides in smaller packages, including 50 ml, 100 ml and 1 ℓ. Fungicides are provided in 250 g, 500 g and 1 kg. All these products come with free agronomical information as well as free extension services.

