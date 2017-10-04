Stanbic Bank Bull Sale: Top quality animals fetch top prices

by Zainab Pandor

Once again, the 2017 annual Stanbic Bank Bull Sale, hosted by the Herd Book Society of Zambia, offered the farming community an opportunity to interact with friends and professionals away from what is often a largely solitary profession.

A mix of patrons from farming and related industries were also present and the event was even graced by the honourable Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Michael Katambo. Amidst the rhythmic sound and excitement of the well-organised event, all vital sectors of the agricultural sector were present and a family fun day unfolded at the show grounds in Lusaka.

It was a delight to note the presence of most of our readers and clients. Most visitors to the ProAgri stand had at least heard of our magazine, which signified an increasing wider presence of ProAgri Zambia in both the supplier and farming communities.

Not to forget the highlight of the day: the sale was a huge success. Fifteen sellers offered a variety of male and female cattle from various breeds, including Boran, Santa Gertrudis, Brahman, Bonsmara, Tuli and Beefmasters. Small-stock breeds on offer were Angoni, Dorper and Boer goat.

The crowd was stunned to see a local indigenous farmer, David Ngandu from Mkushi bagging the highest priced bull at K82 000. David has a herd of close to 500 animals.

This winning Bonsmara bull, ZM11134, was sold by Alexvill Bonsmara Stud, owned by Graham and Kitty Mulders of Kalomo. He weighs a whopping 1 030 kg.

The bull that fetched the second highest price was bought by Chris Collet from Ecobeef in Mazabuka for K60 000. It is a Santa Gertrudis weighing 890 kg. The third, a Brahman weighing 802 kg, was sold for K48 000 to MRI Syngenta. The cheapest bull was sold for K16 000 and the average price for the bulls was K27 857.

28 bulls were presented of which 23 were sold and 12 out of the 17 small animals (goats and sheep) were sold. This year, the average prices were 30% lower which can be ascribed to rising input costs.