Spotlight on FAW at Automechanika

It is no mere coincidence that FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (Pty) Ltd. finds itself at Automechanika this year. FAW SA started modestly over 20 years ago in South Africa. Since the opening of its Coega-based plant in 2014 the company has been racking up milestones and setting new benchmarks for local manufacturing. At an investment cost in excess of 100 million US dollars for establishing the production plant, the body-building facility, and training and skilling employees, the company has become respected locally as a leading automotive company which can rightly claim – Built in South Africa, for Africa.

Visitors to the FAW stand will witness first-hand FAW’s transformation towards a more modern design for their trucks; they will see the local build quality and come to appreciate the versatility on offer from the FAW range of heavy and extra-heavy vehicles.

The FAW 33.420FT Truck Tractor

The most recent addition to the local line-up on display is the successor model to the FAW 28.380FT, the new FAW 33.420FT truck tractor with its highly modern functionality, superb drivetrain and durable chassis. This model sets a new standard and is a hallmark of FAW’s progressive design.

When the local production line was geared for the new FAW 33.420FT earlier this year, the line integration went off without a hitch. The FAW 33.420FT truck tractor follows a tradition of very sturdy trucks with high performance levels, low operating costs, high efficiencies, easy driveability and low cost on maintenance and repair.

A number of pilot units of the FAW 33.420 truck tractors have been on extensive real-time testing with key clients across the country operating in various transport sectors, such as long-haul, construction and agriculture to name but a few.

Here’s some of the comments from these key operators: “Very comfortable and easy to drive”; “You don’t feel as if you’re driving a big rig, it’s so smooth and effortless”; “The cost of operation we monitored in our trail was very reasonable”; “An extraordinary vehicle, worth putting in an order and more”; “More stylish and modern”; “Improvements are functional, cost effective and welcome”.

As the successor model to the older and very popular FAW 28.380FT truck tractor the new unit has some significant improvements which all contribute to making this one of the most cost effective in its class with a particularly low cpk.

One of the most important new features is the increased horsepower which is now rated at 420hp. This power is produced through the 6-cylinder in-line water-cooled, turbocharged and intercooled FAW engine.

The Euro 2 vehicle has a torque of 1 750N.m at between 1 200rpm and 1 600rpm, and a power output of 309kW at 2 200rpm. The engine also features an air filter with a pre-filter for cleaner operation and 24V electrical systems with easy access to electric relays.

The robust chassis is of the straight ladder-type; riveted with no bolts or chassis flanges. The chassis has been built with high levels of quality, keeping durability in mind.

The 12-speed manual transmission makes for easy driving and delivers direct contact with the road giving the driver total control of the vehicle. Making the driver’s ‘office’ even more comfortable is a heavy-duty air-assisted seat with height adjustable control.

A number of other new features include the change of the size of the fuel tank to a larger 600-litre aluminium fuel tank. The new version also has dual air filters for greater efficiency, an aluminium air reservoir, and a high quality exhaust brake system. All this contributes to better performance without compromising cost of operation.

The FAW 8.140FL

Speaking low cost of operation, one of the worthiest in this respect is the remarkable FAW 8.140FL. This range’s initial claim as the lowest-cost-per ton truck available in its class has been proven through a large number of customer advisories and testimonials.

The FAW 8.140FL carries all the hallmarks of high-quality, robust chassis sub-frames, easy-shift transmissions and well-designed cabs which together contribute to great reliability and uptime.

As a freight carrier the FAW 8.140FL range offers customers the reassurance that their cargo is safely transported on a reliable vehicle with a superb uptime record and proven low cost of operation.

The chassis and drivetrain are a formidable combination in exceptional performance and high quality local build at the Coega-based plant. The cab has a forward tilt of 45 degrees which makes the service and maintenance of the vehicle easily accessible and comfortable.

The cab of the FAW 8.140FL is built for comfort. The cab design is based on ergonomic principles and provides easy servicing access. The digital instrumentation panel and controls are placed well within reach of the average-sized South African driver. Materials used are durable and smooth with comfort and longevity is mind. The two-metre wide cab allows for a three-person seat with a foldable, multifunctional middle console. Airconditioning, radio and USB connection are standard fitments.

The FAW 8.140FL is fitted with power steering for comfort and driveability.

The front windscreen, as well as the slanted side windows offer exceptional scope of sight, while mirrors are neatly positioned and of ample size to provide a good view to the side and rear of the vehicle, all enhancing ease of operation and safety.

The FAW 33-seater Bus

Also on display is the FAW 33-seater Bus which is built in collaboration with Busmark bodybuilders.

The proven chassis and driveline is that of the FAW 8.140FL – one of FAW’s top sellers since its introduction just shy of two years ago.

In a bus environment where comfort and safety are top of mind, it is imperative that the most cost-effective combination of chassis and drivetrain be engineered to deliver the best levels of uptime efficiency and durability, while simultaneously providing convenient transportation.

The parallel chassis frame and smooth top flange chassis construction have a distinct low-weight advantage, especially when mounting a steel sub-frame bus body. The locally built chassis passes through a special paint station to enhance the chassis’ dust and dirt endurance and longevity – a unique South African addition.

The suspension is of the straight ladder-type with semi-elliptical leaf springs, together with front double acting shock absorbers and rear auxiliary springs – all contributing to driver and passenger comfort.

The pedigreed chassis and drivetrain of the 33-seater commuter bus starts at the powerhouse Euro 3 Cummins ISF 3.8-litre engine.

The high-pressure, common rail 4-cylinder, in-line engine is well suited to the task. This engine, fitted with a turbocharger, is water-cooled and intercooled. Benefits of this particular engine are its exceptional performance, low operating costs, low weight, low noise and low emissions.

The ZF 6 S 500 TO Ecoline 6-speed manual gearbox is a great match to the engine as it provides the transfer of power to the road, adding easy driveability and full driver control.

The 4-circuit protection valve, full-air brake system provides the FAW 33-seater bus with another advantage, as this is easier to maintain. The braking system includes full ABS. The additions of ABS and an air-cut parking brake are invaluable to driver and passenger safety.

Busmark’s ISO-certified production facilities in Johannesburg and the Western Cape produce a combined 80 units per month for right- and left hand drive markets using more than 80% local content (independently verified) for bodywork on all their buses. All of their buses are designed and tested to comply with requirements of the Compulsory Vehicle Standard Issued by the SABS and the Road Traffic Act No. 29 of 1989 and Regulations as updated. This includes SABS 1563:1992 Rollover protection.

The Busmark standard bodywork is from ‘Chromaprep’ steel sheeting and G.R.P. manufactured front and rear domes. The superstructure complies fully with the requirements of SABS 1563-1992 (rollover protection).

The windows include the panoramic windscreen which is of tinted, laminated safety glass, while the side windows are tinted, toughened safety glass set in sliding type front to back aluminium frames.

Busmark provides as standard fitment, a number of comfort features such as a handrail the length of the bus and LED strip lights and illuminated entrance steps.

For passenger convenience there are easily accessible parcel shelves in vinyl. The floor is covered with a durable PVC-based flexible sheeting designed for critical high wear applications. This flooring is of a non-slip variety adding to commuter safety and all seams are ‘welded’ to stop ingress of water.

The individual seats are of steel tubular construction which is powder-coated, combined with split-back vinyl seats. A further addition is the lap-type safety belts on all seats encouraging safety on the FAW bus.

This durable and economical, yet comfortable FAW Bus is sure to find favour among many commuter bus customers.

The FAW JH6 Truck Tractor

The centrepiece of the FAW stand at the Automechanika Expo is the FAW JH6 truck tractor, which is as yet not available in South Africa. The unit has been brought to South Africa specifically for the show and to demonstrate the advances FAW has made in design and engineering. The JH6 is the single largest selling truck in China.

The JH6 has been rated by overseas customers as high on reliability, safety and comfort and simultaneously low in maintenance cost, having a low curb weight and being low in fuel consumption.

The unit on display is powered by a Euro 2 engine which is a 6-in-line, water-cooled, turbocharged, and intercooled powerhouse. The 4-valve engine technology is combined with a Voith retarder and the Bosch high-pressure injection system, among others.

The engine is high performance engineered delivering 460hp, which is well-matched to the full automatic gearbox producing 2 200N.m of torque between 1 000 and 1 400rpm.

The modern and attractive double sleeper cab with its high roof is supported on a 4-post suspension system. Adding to safety and comfort are an automatic air conditioning system, LCD dashboard, electric rear view mirrors and an air-suspended driver seat.

The cab conveniently tilts forward via an electric or manual lift system. When the JH6 arrives on the South Africa market it is going to be a serious contender in the long-haul sector, as well as a most durable and robust choice for the heavy industries such as mining and construction.

Altogether the FAW SA presence at Automechanika Expo 2017 displays yet again, the company’s investment commitment to South Africa, and its determination to successfully market FAW into Africa.

The number of FAW trucks sold in the sub-Saharan region has grown rapidly since the opening of the Coega-based plant in 2014. Many Southern African customers are buying locally produced vehicles because of the obvious cost benefits and the opportunity to purchase well-engineered trucks, some modified to meet specific regional conditions.

The advantages of ‘buying local’ abound. These include – the shorter lead-time for delivery; the internationally recognised, high quality levels maintained in the South African plant; and the reduced cost of sourcing FAW vehicles locally, rather than importing.

There are many advantages of sourcing FAW products from FAW’s South African base – the most important being time-to-market in the African countries, and of course for the SADC and AU, the added advantages which comes from the import/export duty agreements.

