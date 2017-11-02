Soil cultivation: Subsoiler or ripper efficiency

by Johan van Biljon

We thank the ARC Institute for Agricultural Engineering in South Africa, who made this article available to the readers of ProAgri Zambia.

When tractors and implements are used, soil compaction may take place because of the texture of the soil and the plough sole effect caused by heavy or large machinery. Soil compaction hampers the root development of planted crops. Soil compaction can be solved either mechanically or biologically. Ripping is the most common practical mechanical method used to deeply loosen the soil. This gives plant roots an improved chance to develop well, resulting in healthy plants and increased crops.

Drawbar power required

A ripper operation, however, is an action that requires a lot of traction and energy, which makes it very expensive. It is therefore important to do it as effectively as possible.

Drawbar power efficiency

Traction efficiency can be determined to evaluate the optimal utilisation of the tractor’s traction on a specific implement. However, there are a number of factors that can affect effective traction.

Rolling resistance

In Figure1, rolling resistance can be seen as the resistance the tractor has to overcome to move forward before any traction takes place. On level ground, the factors that affect rolling resistance are soil hardness, the pressure exerted by the wheels on the ground, and the load.

Wheel weights

Wheel weight load also plays an important role in effective traction, but it must be used in accordance with the tractor manufacturer’s requirements. If the wheel weight load is too heavy, it may also result in traction disadvantages.

The following graph shows traction against 15% wheel slip with changed wheel load:

Graph 2 indicates that the pulling force is reduced when too much wheel weight load is applied in soft soil.

Tyre pressure

Tyre pressure also plays an important role in improving traction. Again, it is important to follow the tractor manual.

Figure 3 shows how lower tyre pressure will allow greater traction and a bigger contact area on the soil, but can also lead to increased rolling resistance.

Tyre width

Figure 4 shows how the use of wider or double wheels will enlarge the tyre contact area on the soil and therefore better traction. Wider tyres will also reduce soil compaction.

Wheel slip

A certain percentage of wheel slip is required for good traction. During wheel slip, the ground particles are compressed to create traction. However, there are optimum desirable wheel slip percentages for different soil types. Too much wheel slip can reduce traction and increase fuel consumption.

Graph 5 shows that maximum traction power is reached at optimal wheel slip.

Implement hitching system:

three-point linkage

The resulting pulling force is perpendicular to the ripper tines. The pulling force is at an angle downwards from the back of the tractor, and the moment is around the rear axle of the tractor wheels. This causes more traction on the rear wheels, but tends to lift the tractor’s nose and front wheels. (Figure 6)

This can be a disadvantage for four wheel drive tractors, because of the traction losses at the front wheels of the tractor.

Implement hitching system: threepoint linkage with depth control wheels

When using depth control wheel on the implement, the force moment is between the centre of the ripper tines and the depth control wheel axle. This causes a downward pressure on the rear as well as the front wheels of the tractor. In this way, better traction by all the wheels of the tractor will be obtained to ensure good traction on a four-wheel drive tractor. (Figure 7)

Different types of rippers

Rippers come in different shapes. The main differences are ripper teeth shapes. Some are straight and others are curved. Ripper teeth designs differ from each other because manufacturers try to create the best design for the best soil penetration. Different tips shares or chisels can also be used on ripper tines to effectively brake up the soil. Manufacturers are continuously thinking up better ideas for ripper chisels. In most cases, the ripper tines are mounted at an angle to achieve better penetration.

Other important components that are sometimes added, are depth control wheels, especially on the larger ripper frames. The function of the depth control wheels is of course for more effective depth control, but also to balance the weight and traction between the tractor’s front and rear wheels, which is ideal for four-wheel drive tractors or tractors with tracks.

Ripping efficiency

Ripping is not a cheap operation, so it is important to perform the task as effectively as possible. The purpose of a ripping operation is to loosen the soil or break a plough-pan layer. Effective ripping entails the maximum loosening of soil. The energy input must therefore justify the output. Several tests have been done on different soil types, and it has been found that not all rip actions are effectively done. The effectiveness of the ripping depends greatly on the soil type, soil clay percentage and moisture percentage. The mechanical differences will, of course, depend on the working depth, working speed, chisel type and chisel cutting angle.

Picture 8 shows an example of an inefficient ripping operation where the soil is not properly loosened.

Picture 9 shows an effective ripping process because the volume of soil is more effectively loosened. Thus, the amount of energy used to do the work is better utilised.

Drawbar power needed for rippers

The pulling force required for rippers is generally very high, but will depend on the soil type, ripper tine design and chisel or share design. Of course, the working depth will also play a role. The question is, of course, what is the optimal working depth because the deeper the ripping action, the higher the power demand. Ripping depth will depend on th specific need, whether it is to break a plough sole, or because of very sandy soil which need to be ripped every year because of the characteristics of the soil. Share or chisel design, working angle, share width and the placement of shares or chisels will also have an effect on the energy consumption. Tests have been done with different working angles versus the drawbar power required.

When a sub-soiler or ripper needs to be used, the following factors can be considered regarding operational efficiency:

Optimal traction efficiency of the tractor

The type of soil such as sand, clay, loam or combination of different components

Physical soil properties such as moisture content and density

Number of ripping shanks

Plough sole and optimum ripping depth

Share design parameters such as working angle, width and placement of shares or chisels

Published with the acknowledgement to the ARC Institute for Agricultural Engineering for the use of their manuals. Visit www.arc.agric.za for more information.