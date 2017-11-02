For the serious farmer: Saro Agro offers next level Kubota tractors

Certain brands are simply superior, and Kubota owners and drivers fully agree with this statement. However, even top brands have to provide dedicated service and expert support to maintain their position at the top. Kubota Japan is very strict when it comes to choosing their agents and when exporting their much sought after brand. They won’t allow just any company or person to represent their exquisite technology.

Saro Agro Industrial made the grade: 18 months ago they became the dealer for Kubota tractors in Zambia. Their first step was the introduction two popular models into the Zambian market: the M8540 with 63 kW and the M9540 with 71 kW.

“We have to prove ourselves with these two models before we can trade other models,” Herman Rohm, Tractor Manager of Saro Agro, says. But this huge agricultural supplier is well underway, since they have already sold 20 units. It is, therefore, clear that Saro Agro will be able to expand their model range with time. Zambian farmers are looking forward to this wider choice of models, because the current owners are very happy with their acquisitions.

The two models presently available on the Zambian market have no cabs, but they have an impressive new design and are comfortable, practical, durable and dependable. With the new Kubota E-CDIS engine, the fuel economy is excellent. This includes a revolutionary centredirect injection system which gives lower noise levels, which equates to less stress and driver fatigue over long workdays.

The large hydraulic pumps on these tractors deliver 64,3 litres per minute and the tractor has two sets of external hydraulic connections as standard. The M40-series has four synchronised gear shifts and two ranges. This configuration offers eight forward and eight reverse speeds. Kubota tractors manoeuvre in tight spaces and the Japanese engineers designed the M40-series for a turning radius of 55 degrees. Kubota has actually been well known in Zambia since the 1980’s. At the time, a Japanese aid package included a number of Kubota tractors and many of them are still running in the field.

“The tractors are very popular and very light, and I think for years ahead something positive will come from this. We can build on this market with confidence,” Herman says.

Saro Agro has a fully equipped workshop where they can service other tractor brands as well. Herman says: “We are very capable to provide full backup services, and we have a wide range of Kubota spares in stock. Should we ever need a part not in stock, we can easily import spares to back them up. We’ve tied in with Smith Power, the Kubota agents in South Africa, so if we need anything urgently we can obtain it from there.”

Last year, and again in February this year, a Kubota technical team from Japan visited Saro Agro to do training in the field. Saro Agro employs fourteen permanent technicians of which three are on field service.

“We always anticipate what our customer needs and Saro Agro offers tractors in every class range, with Kubota falling into the higher specifications class.

“Kubota is a sophisticated tractor from a first world country, but we are aware of the problems and challenges we have in Africa – dirty fuel and rough handling are two examples, Herman says.

“The models we have, have adequate filters, are simple and straightforward, have no electronics and are built with simple, yet efficient mechanics. We won’t have the challenges that we would have on the more sophisticated models and they obviously haven’t made them available to us.”

Kubota tractors can be applied in a wide variety of farming operations. They are used mainly by vegetable and sugar farmers to draw three tine rippers, harrows, trailers and ploughs, but they can also be used for many other tasks. Kubota definitely is a durable, rugged tractor, perfect for African conditions yet boasting with excellent and advanced Japanese technology.

Upgrade to Kubota without effort. Visit Saro Agro’s website at www.Sarozambia.com, contact Calvin Salah at +26 (0)97-571-4426 or +26 (0)21-138-7000-9/241477 or send him an e-mail to calvin.s@Saroagri.co.zm.