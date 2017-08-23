Scania hits the construction zone

They are tough, sleek and perfectly designed for the most demanding tasks. On 4 September, Scania unveils a completely new range of construction trucks. Follow the live webcasted launch on nextgenscania.com starting 18:30 (CET).

“Scania has millions of followers among customers, drivers and fans online and naturally we have invited all of them to join us for this momentous event,” says Erik Ljungberg, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations.

Over the coming countdown days, Scania will provide advance peeks of this new marvel on the web and social media. “We know that many are eager to see what Scania holds in store and although we will save the best for last, we can promise some exciting insights.”

With the new dedicated construction range, Scania challenges the market for the most durable trucks for the toughest applications. Years of development have been invested to design the range for the many applications in the many-faceted construction industry. All will be revealed on 4 September.

Viewers will see and hear all about the features of these trucks. During the live webcast from an actual construction site, the new range will be put to the test and viewers will have the opportunity to see for themselves how the trucks perform under tough conditions. The construction range represents the second stage in Scania’s new generation trucks. Following the release of the universally acclaimed long-haulage trucks last year, Scania builds on the technological innovations to take on yet another transport challenge.

Join us as we unveil this exceptional truck range. Share the moment online via the live webcast or on Facebook Live. Sign up for an event reminder at nextgenscania.com to make sure you don’t miss this event.

Source: Scania Trucks