SAMPA is concerned about the listeriosis outbreak

As a voluntary association of stakeholders in the meat processing and related sectors, the South African Meat Processors Association (SAMPA) is deeply concerned about the outbreak of Listeriosis and consequent loss of life which is tragic. The possible link to the processed meat industry, as was announced by the Minster of Health on the 4th March, is of grave concern for the industry.

“Since the outbreak of listeriosis in South Africa last year, we have been engaged the Department of Health and have been sending members regular updates from respective industry professionals to ensure that we are able to keep our members abreast of the latest developments as well as use the learnings that are currently developing to improve processing conditions and standards,” SAMPA said.

The SAMPA technical team have also attended a number of seminars locally on listeria to ensure that not only is the most up-to-date information received, but that key areas as an industry are discussed and improved.

“There are close to 200 processed meat manufacturers around the country and isolated incidents at facilities such as these can have a very negative affect across the entire industry. Polony and other deli meats have been a long-standing favourite among South Africans and if we look at history, there have been minimal food-borne diseases to impact the processed meat industry – an industry that has been producing good quality products for over 100 years. On the back of this sound history, there is no reason for consumers to stay away from polony and deli meats.”

The companies implicated have quickly removed affected products from the stores and indeed in some cases the recall was wider even than the identified product groups in the interests of public safety.

SAMPA was instrumental in establishing SANS 855 – the current compositional and microbiological standards for the meat processing industry to ensure nutritional, food safe and good value for money products for the consumer.

