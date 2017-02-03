Robotics in Agriculture: The future for farming is here

The term, robotic agriculture, may sound very unreal and people may have different views about it. However, it is a reality and soon it is going to be on every farmer’s lips. In a decade’s time, most young farmers would want a machine like this.

Robotic agriculture is a new way for farmers to use their implements without any labour and where the tractor operates on its own. Robotic agriculture is not restricted to tractors, but can be applied for any farming need you have – even down to a machine that can herd your cows.

The world population is expanding, and we need a 70% increase in food production by 2050, says Professor Peter Corke from the Queensland University of Technology. In order to achieve this, farming equipment need to evolve.

A few existing ideas about agricultural robotics are about to change. No drivers will be needed to run robotic tractors. The tractors will operate by themselves. Robotic tractors will change the way that farming is performed within our lifetime. It is the beginning of a new future for agriculture.

IDTechEx’s research says that agricultural robots and drones will reach $21 billion mark by 2026. Agricultural implements are going to use more and more navigational technology.

“Hundreds of mobile agricultural robots are in existence already,” say Dr Khasha Ghaffarzadeh, Dr Jon Harrop and Dr Harry Zervos from IDTechEx. “There are 50 or so small-sized ones, but most of them are still in the research or semi-commercial trial stage.” They predicted that 320 000 tractors equipped with tractor guidance technology will be sold in 2016, and that this number will rise by 660 000 per year to 2026. “These tractors use RTK GPS technology to autonomously follow predetermined paths with cm-level accuracy.”

Major tractor companies like John Deere, Case and more, have already demonstrated autonomous tractor prototypes for the future. These tractors are ideally suited for large-scale crop farming, and will definitely increase yields.

The technology costs of these tractors will be high, but the main benefit will be that the tractor will do exactly what the farmer expects from it. By programming it correctly, the farmer himself will remain in charge of the tractor. This will improve the agricultural industry around the world, and farmers will save large amounts of money on labour.

Agricultural implements have been transformed

The arrival of mobile agricultural robots will replace heavy, fast and large tractors with light (no soil compaction), slow (more attention to a plant) and small (less costly) unmanned robots. “If machines are too large, they compact the soil and plants don’t like soil compaction. This problem was alleviated with controlled GPS machines,” says Professor Corke, “but now there is an even better solution.”

IDTechEx’s research shows that costs always play an important role. These agricultural robots will need to cost as much as 24 times less to make economic sense, because they are smaller and lighter. The costs are so high because mobile robots require expensive components such as multiple sensors.

Presently, farmers still believe in big machines, and they still do not trust robotic equipment, therefore they are not yet prepared to pay for the technology. However, as the benefits become clear, they are expected to adapt their way of thinking.

Young farmers will use robotic machinery

The younger farmers are expected to invest in more technology with more ardour than the older ones, and new technology should be introduced gradually as it evolves. Farmers and their robots should take time to get used to one another, and it must be kept in mind that robots work at their best in well in constructed environments where they can get used to the way that farms are laid out.

“Most farmers are old population. Some figures say in a decade half of the farmers will retire in Australia. Then there will be no knowledge or skills to produce food. Then, there is a labour problem in agriculture. Input costs of farming are constantly rising, and the cost of food production is going up year after year,” says Professor Corke. “Thus we need better technology to still produce good food.”

Robotic agriculture on dairy farms, in agrochemicals and fresh fruit

Already there are thousands of robotic milking parlours installed worldwide. “This industry will grow to $8 billion by 2023,” claim the experts from IDTechEx.

Also there are robots that can follow the crop rows and identify the weeds – this is the next generation. These robots will locate weeds and take the correct action to eliminate them. This will affect suppliers of crop protection chemicals. According to IDTechEx’s research, farmers will start making use of ultra-precision farming where the farm will be managed on an individual plant basis. Then every plant will get the exact dose of chemicals it needs.

Fresh fruit picking is mostly something that needs to be done by people (labour). This robot really needs to have an arm like a real person to economically and gently pick the fruit without damaging it. It also needs to detect all the fruits. Nothing must be missed.

Drones are here already

There is a vast market for drones (remote controlled helicopters) due to their usefulness in various branches of agriculture. The drone industry will reach $480 million in 2026 according to IDTechEx. The main function of drones is the composition of detailed aerial maps of farms. IDTech data says drones can be loaded with multi-spectral sensors that measure key indicators about plant health, yields, water stress levels and nitrogen deficiencies. This forms part of precision farming.

If you are ready for investing in robotic agriculture, read more about it at: http://www.idtechex.com/research/reports/agricultural-robots-and-drones-2016-2026-technologies-markets-forecasts-000491.asp or visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q69RVHy-Xbw to see a video on robotic agriculture.