Reap rich benefits from mechanisation planning

Mechanisation helps a farmer to grow by enabling him to do more work and work larger areas. However, proper planning of mechanisation is essential to reduce costs and to meaningfully integrate farming operations.

We thank the ARC Institute for Agricultural Engineering in South Africa who made their mechanisation manuals available to the readers of ProAgri Zambia.

Some of the factors that may affect a mechanisation system are:

the working hours per day

lost time per day

distances between the grain silo and the farm and between farm and farmlands

road conditions

farmland size and shape

soil type and condition

the kind of crops produced

the correct tractor to implement choices

time available for different cultivation actions

The efficiency of mechanisation will depend on the size of farmland and the delays caused by actions such as turning around at the headlands.

Although sandy soils can provide more traction problems and therefore create a need for 4 wheel drive, clay soil may require more engine power than sandy soil. Thus soil type can affect the choice of tractors and implements.

When making the tractor-to-implement choice, many factors must be kept in mind, and it is best to consult a reputable dealer and to listen to experienced neighbours.

The tractor must be strong and heavy enough to draw the implement in question without excessive wheel slip, but it should not demand too much diesel for the job to be done.

Cultivating practices such as no-till, min-till and crop rotation also play a role in mechanisation planning.

To help farmers with their decisions, the Institute provides a publication as well as a computer model as a tool for mechanisation planning. A Mechanisation Guide can also be ordered from the ARC.

