Reap more than maize with PANNAR: From humble beginnings to gold medal farmer

by Beene Mujala

Most farmers in Zambia who have been part of the PANNAR seed family are able to attest to the fact that they have been able to reap many benefits.

Visiting PANNAR farmers across the country, one cannot help but notice the impact the seed has had on farmers’ lives over the years. Benefits such as attaining higher yields, building modern houses, buying farm equipment, enjoying food security and many more are some of the resounding success stories from those who have embraced PANNAR quality seeds.

Mr Wisdom Mababe, proprietor of Mababe farms situated in Mumbwa’s big concession area, is one farmer who has reaped the benefits of planting PANNAR seed over the past four years. Since he has been a young boy, Mr Mababe had big dreams of making his mark in life. Therefore, when the doors to agriculture were opened, he worked as a farm manager for several years to gain experience in and knowledge of the sector.

After seeing how his employees were excelling, he decided to venture into his own farming activities, where he has since become an icon in farming. With limited equipment, he started at peasant farmer level in 2002, but he did not see any progress until he started planting PANNAR seed varieties. He first saw PANNAR maize in South Africa and was motivated to look for the seed. “Upon my return, I looked for PANNAR seed and immediately planted it, because I wanted to experience what I saw there,” he explains.

Yields and beating the drought

Mr Mababe explained that since then, the harvest he has been getting from PANNAR seed has been huge and motivating. He recalls how he has been increasing yields over the past four years owing it to PANNAR seed. “I have been farming for many years and it is only through planting PANNAR seed that I have attained the highest yields – 16 metric tonnes per hectare. I have never experienced such high yields and this is what has motivated me to always plant PANNAR seed varieties,” says Mr Mababe.

During the 2015/2016 farming season, he planted 390 hectares of PAN 7M-81, 18 hectares of PAN 413 and 370 hectares of PAN 53. From this he is expecting more than 25 000 50 kg bags of maize. “It is not easy to achieve such a high yield, but with PANNAR it is possible. Employing good management and agriculture practices combined with

PANNAR seed has been the key to achieving high yields,” he explains. He explained that, despite the challenging 2015/2016 farming season, he has been able to harvest a minimum of 8,7 metric tonnes per hectare and maximum of 16,8 tonnes per hectare. Mr Mababe says among the seeds he has tried so far, PANNAR seed is the best in beating the drought and it shows an excellent germination percentage. He also says the seed is able to grow well even with minimum rainfall. “Notwithstanding the long drought experienced the past season, PAN 7M-81 has given me 15,3 tonnes per hectare,” Mr Mababe states. He believes that with farming, one should always strive towards doing the right things at the right time.

“If one misses it at first, it is very difficult to achieve high yields. I make sure of the right plant population, apply fertiliser at the right time and control weeds at the right time,” Mr Mababe explained.

Opening the gates of success

Mr Mababe says more doors of success have opened for him since he started planting PANNAR seed. He explained that the bigger yields have not only opened numerous other doors for meeting new friends in the agriculture sector, but high achievements too as he has won many prizes and medals. “In 2010, we were awarded a boom sprayer, in 2011 we were given a brand new Fitarelli planter and in 2012, I was awarded a gold medal by the late Republican President Michael Chilufya Sata for high achievement in farming during Zambia’s 50th Independence celebrations,” Mr Mababe says.

In addition, Mr Mababe has been able to build two modern office buildings, housing many companies in the heart of Mumbwa district, in addition to a modern farm house built at the farm. “From the high yields from PANNAR seeds, we have managed to electrify the farm and to buy a number of animals. We have also bought a fleet of eight trucks, three Mercedes and five Volvos, as well as a warehouse which we hope to turn into a milling plant,” he explains with a smile of satisfaction.

The milling plant will be the biggest in Mumbwa district and a number of local people will be employed at this plant in addition to those already employed at the farm. Mr Mababe also renders community service to the local people through employment. Indeed, by making sure that you get the right seed, that is PANNAR, and planting at the right time, you can surely excel in your farming.

