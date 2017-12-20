Protect your precious possessions with Bonnox

One’s possessions are important to you because building up and amassing something in life is hard work. When your possessions are also the source of your income, only the best protection is good enough.

At El Shaddai Stables just outside Carletonville in South Africa, André van Zyl made sure his daughter, Amanda Johnstone, and her team can continue with the things that are important to them without worries. At the riding school, riders are trained to handle their horses with great skill, ride therapy for the disabled riders gives them a better chance in life, and the team of grand horses perform regularly at national level in dressage and racing performances.

A complete training and show complex with overnight facilities is currently under construction. Part of the attraction of El Shaddai is also the game kept in camps. For easy management and control of the precious animals, the entire complex and all camps on the farm are Bonnoxed. With ProAgri’s visit, a team of workers was also busy Bonnoxing the outside fence behind the stables.

“With the Bonnox fence, the horses can roam freely outside in their camps without fear of them being hurt or getting lost,” Amanda says.

The 2,4 m high game wire with its 100 by 100 mm squares is high enough to discourage even the most eager jumper, and the squares are small enough to keep out most dangerous and unwelcome predators. She says they always have a roll of Bonnox ready to quickly make a temporary camp if animals are to be separated from each other or if work is to be done in a camp.

Why specifically Bonnox?

“Their service is excellent,” says André. “I’ve already recommended Bonnox to many people and they all agree with me: When you call, the phone is answered promptly and kindly, you receive the right advice for the task at hand and your order is always exactly right and ready when you arrive to pick it up.”

André manufactures mining equipment in the Rustenburg area and his relationship with Bonnox started three years ago when he sought a fence that he could quickly put up around his work area.

“It’s so fast and easy to put up Bonnox, more and more mines use it for fencing and even to cordon off certain areas within mines.”

Uneven terrain and slopes are no problem for Bonnox. The registered Ringlok® trademark in Bonnox’s FLEXI FENCE allows you to plant the poles and droppers straight up while the wire adapts to the slope. André says with the right equipment like the clamps and wire pullers that Bonnox can also provide, you do not have to use your entire team of workers to erect the fence and you can continue normal production. If your poles are planted firmly and correctly, it is very easy. It’s no wonder he decided to use Bonnox when they started developing El Shaddai. Another feature of the wire is that it is firm, but it can nevertheless absorb impacts if an animal runs or jumps into the fence, so that the animal does not get hurt. This feature is very important for game and horses.

“I will not use any other fencing than Bonnox,” says André.

