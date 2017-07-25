Profitable potato production: Grimme makes a dream come true

High yields at low production costs – that is the dream of any farmer. The renowned manufacturer of superb implements, Grimme, goes a long way to realising this dream for farmers, for Grimme equipment is efficient and durable, yet affordable.

Grimme provides farmers with equipment that effect perfect soil preparation, perfect planting, perfect ridging, perfect harvesting and even perfect sorting and packing. “If you want to produce potatoes properly, buy a Grimme,” says Anthony Barker, Director of Buya Bamba Potatoes, the distributors for Grimme in Zambia.

“Even if you use the best quality seed but your soil preparation is not 100%, you have trouble,” says Anthony.

“That is why Grimme’s machines are the best. The right start is essential for success.”

Grimme’s shareholders are farming themselves and therefore understand a farmer’s needs. “They convey this understanding to their agents,” JP Smit, Grimme’s Business Development

Manager for sub-Saharan Africa, says. With over 150 types of machines, Grimme offers the most comprehensive and widest product range in potato, beet and vegetable technology, but in Zambia, Buya Bamba Potatoes concentrates on using Grimme for the production of potatoes.

Grimme and Buya Bamba Potatoes

In Zambia, Buya Bamba and Grimme forms a partnership to provide top quality, tasty, nutritious potatoes to the consumer. Buya Bamba specialises in superior seed supply, growing, harvesting, cleaning, sizing and packaging, as well as the storage of fresh potatoes to provide their customers with a dependable source of local produce throughout the year. They ensure that home-grown produce meets world-class standards through their partnership with GRIMME.

“Grimme and Buya Bamba Potatoes have grown together in the local potato industry,” says Anthony.

“We are supplying Grimme’s equipment from basic soil preparation and planting equipment to sorting and cold storage, and I believe we are performing very well.

“Grimme has been an integral part of the success of Buya Bamba. It made us far more competitive and improved our quality.”

Grimme in Zambia

“Zambia offers huge opportunities for expansion of potato production, but producers should be able to compete with imports from South Africa and Tanzania,” Anthony says.

This is where Buya Bamba Potatoes and Grimme comes in with top class implements, such as: The Grimme GF 75-2 soil cultivator which prepares the perfect bed for planting

The Grimme GL 32 E two row planter, with the following characteristics:

Needs 37 kW of tractor power

Hopper capacity of 500 kg

Plants two rows with a planting width of 75, 80, 85 or 90 cm

Plants precisely at a high speed and various settings

High manoeuvrability on the headland

Maintains exact planting depth

