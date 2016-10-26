ProAgri Zambia – October 2016

The first rains are on the horizon and according to climatologists, the La Niña phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle will be gracious, but our problems are far from over yet. The darkest time of day is just before dawn and that is where we are now. Our driest and most challenging time is just before the rain.

Lusaka imposed water restrictions and even after the first rain, the grazing still needs a week or two to be strong enough for the animals to utilise. And since our electricity consuming farmers are also dependent on rain in the Kariba dam collection areas, they will also have to be patient until their uninterrupted supply of hydroelectric power works through the system.

The year is fast approaching its end and we at ProAgri Zambia are having another party before the one to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. October is our birthday month and we can boast that our first 12 editions are out there.

We believe we have benefited many farmers through our articles and advertisements, since our aim is to contribute to the advancement of agriculture through the provision of information.

This month we are looking at a beautiful success story about a maize farmer who chose outstanding cultivars from an outstanding seed company. Our soil and cattle-handling articles will once again help the farmer to make the right decisions. We also investigate the possibility of high protein grazing, and take a close look at the water crisis.

Farm smartly!

Du Preez de Villiers dupreez@proagri.co.za

Get ProAgri Zambia here: proagri_zambia_12_web