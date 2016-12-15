Our festive season will not lack rain. It has already been proven to us with the thunderstorms and heavy downpours over the country. Unfortunately we heard about many deaths by lightning, and one power outage after the other is caused by the heavy storms. We sincerely hope that the disrupted lives will find peace and experience normality soon. Fortunately, our farmers are well aware of the risks and are experienced and trained to make full use of this short rainy period.

This was a year full of political surprises which will definitely cause a swing in the global political pendulum. Very few people would have guessed that the UK would vote to be out of the EU in the Brexit referendum or that Donald Trump would become the next US president. This will definitely have an influence on the global political outlook,

which might have a significant impact on Africa. On the other hand, we are very lucky that nothing changed much after our elections (touch wood). The country went back to normal quite rapidly and we are still very stable and seemingly ready for 2017.

This month we look at how pig and tilapia farming can be integrated with the efficient proliferation of pig genetics. Krone’s baling equipment prove that technology companies are still improving their products for the farmer’s

benefit, and we also see what a farmer can gain by storing his own grain.

Please look after yourself this festive season and avoid risks when you change your normal schedules. Let us rather

save the challenging behaviour for 2017 when our farms will require it from us.

Farm smartly!

Du Preez de Villiers – dupreez@proagri.co.za

Get ProAgri Zambia – December 2016 here:proagri_zambia_14_web