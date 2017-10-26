ProAgri Zambia 23

The excitement and activity on crop farms are almost touchable with the beginning of the summer planting season. We can only hope that the sudden increase in the diesel price and the delay in the activation of the E-voucher system will not dampen our spirits. However, farmers are tough and resilient, and will always find a way around these typical obstacles.

Zambia’s total land surface is 75 261 800 hectares. 58% of our land is arable, which totals 43 651 844 hectares. Currently, Zambians are estimated to only cultivate 15% of this land, or 6 547 776 hectares. This means that we have another 37 104 067 hectares laying bare and waiting for somebody to tap its riches through formal agriculture. This area is larger than Western,

North Western and Central provinces combined – our three largest provinces.

The rest of the world is looking at this opportunity in all eagerness in the hope to develop and turn it into food and other usable agricultural products. Various investors from China, Europe and a few other countries are queuing up and are already busy reaping the benefits of this agricultural gold mine.

The big question is: Where are our local Zambians in this exciting story? More than half of our people are still struggling to put food on the table on a daily basis. We really have to think long and

hard about this. This is an opportunity that we have to grab… Yesterday…

Real and honest customer service is the result when competing companies come together to allow farmers to compare their equipment. The Triple A Farmers’ Demo Day was recently held at Mkushi,

and it is the first of its kind. Machines in action are also the best sales pitch. AFGRI, AgriWes and Agricon were the three participating companies. Read everything about it in this month’s edition.

This month we also look at ripping techniques and ETG offers us their shopping basket for the next planting season. Saro Agro tells us why they are the proud distributors of Kubota tractors and Bonnox offers a range of fencing for all kinds of stock and game.

Farm smartly!

