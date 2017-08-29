ProAgri Zambia 21

The ridiculously low maize price offered by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is on everyone’s lips and a big concern, especially to our small-scale and emerging farmers. Many grain buyers also refuse to offer more than the set price of the FRA …

For K60 a 50 kg bag or K1 200 a ton, a farmer will not even put in the effort to pay a visit to his fields. On top of that, farmers are spending between K10 and K20 on a 50 kg bag for transport to their nearest FRA-depot. During a recent meeting of the Northern Province Cooperative Union (NPCU), farmers proposed a minimum price of K110. In comparison, Malawian and Zimbabwean farmers are offered K120 and K190 per 50 kg bag respectively. If something is not done urgently, farmers will cut back on their maize production, or look at other markets, or store their maize in the hope for better days. If a meaningful number of farmers do that, it will have dire consequences on the food security and eventually stability in the country. In fact, farmers are already keeping their maize back and even feed it to their animals.

The Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and the FRA is currently in a legal arm wrestling match on the issue. The FRA bought 10% of the 2,8 million tonnes produced last year and this year they estimate to buy 14% of the 3,6 million tonnes produced. Commercial farmers managed to diversify their crops away from maize, but the soy bean price is also under pressure and the question remains what will happen this planting season. Diversification will be a challenge for smaller farmers, since maize still forms a huge part of their household consumption and maize millers are still their primary offset.

But modern agriculture is very unpredictable and rapidly evolving. The opportunity is there for smaller farmers to sharpen their pencils and carefully make their plans – diversification is definitely the answer. This month GSI is teaching us how to do proper future farm planning with grain handling systems. We meet Andreas Dalein Heyl, the father of piggery housing in South Africa, and Bonnox tells us about the many uses of their fencing.

Farm smartly!

Du Preez de Villiers – dupreez@proagri.co.za

