ProAgri Zambia 20

Exciting times are upon us with the launch of the recent Zambian Grain Futures Contract which makes grain trading an easy and inexpensive reality for Zambian farmers. The products are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa, which works in cooperation with ZAMCE (Zambian Commodities Exchange).

From now on, farmers can hedge their grain in dollars to trade or sell it at a later stage when the price suits them. Standard 10 tonne contracts on maize, soy beans and wheat are available where Lusaka is the trade reference point. Bird flu is in the air and has struck a few countries around us, but fortunately no local cases were reported yet – touch wood!

Zambia has been bombarded with political excitement over the past few months and we are all holding our breaths. As stated so many times before, agriculture and business need stability to flourish and to create and establish the progress politicians are promising us. Politicians should always consider the needs of the people who feed the nation and keep the economy running.

We welcome Zainab Pandor as our new journalist and sales consultant. This month, you can read about an exciting new Economy range of wire fending from Bonnox and everything on the recent Stanbic road show. Saro shows us their latest generator technology and Pilates and Danatrack offer vehicles and machines to dream of.

Farm smartly!

Du Preez de Villiers – dupreez@proagri.co.za

