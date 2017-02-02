ProAgri Zambia 15 – January 2017

It never rains but it pours army worms and torrential storms. But this is how we know Africa. Fortunately, the government ordered the Air Force to spray those deadly critters before they could do too much harm. We should really be thankful about that.

Apparently about 90 000 hectares have been affected so far and we cringe when we remember what happened

in 2012 when army worms took away 11 percent of our maize harvest. In some places, boll worms and stalk

borers also took their share this season. Perhaps the government should consider importing genetically modified seed technology which have already been proven to work in other countries…

Perhaps the government should also consider the proposal by the visionary school teacher from Kaoma, Mr Lameck Kaluba, to introduce agriculture as a compulsory subject in secondary schools. Compulsory might be a bit harsh,

since we need doctors and engineers, and many learners in the cities will never have the privilege to visit farms for practical classes amongst the green pastures and animals. But more focus on agriculture in schools will never be a bad idea since we have to shift the country’s focus from the uncertain mining industry to agriculture, which already contributes almost 10 percent to our economy.

This is a new year and we are embracing the future with this month’s edition. We take a look at robots and futuristic

technology and how it will impact on our traditional way of farming. We also look at how pivot irrigation can be controlled from a distance. Dalein Plaasbou is ready to erect advanced piggeries in Zambia like they did on Wangwa farms (Find the Wangwa story in the previous edition).

Farm smartly!

Du Preez de Villiers – dupreez@proagri.co.za

Get ProAgri Zambia – January 15 here:proagri_zambia_15_januarie_2017_web