ProAgri Zambia 13 – November 2016

The big question we are tossing around is whether the new Trump presidency will have the same generous attitude towards Africa as the Obama administration. In the run up to the election, Trump made it clear that America’s interests regarding foreign trade should come first when he takes over the reins.

In principle there is nothing wrong with that, but the 16 year old AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) agreement, which secured duty free access, benefitted Sub-Sahara Africa significantly. The USA offered a lot of support in establishing export quality standards and they got the short end of the stick from inception. Although the negative trade balance for the USA dropped from $52 billion in 2011 to $2 billion in 2015, it is still something that might bother Trump.

Last year Obama renewed the agreement for another ten years, so perhaps there is nothing to worry about. But we should see this uncertainty as an opportunity. We are in the fast lane when it comes to producing desired products instead of pity-products. If we can keep up our productivity and quality, we shall soon be in a position to pull our share of the strings handed to us.

While the first rains are starting to fall in the north, other farmers are entrusting their last seeds and fertiliser to the soil and waiting eagerly for the season to start. It is still early and we have about three weeks left before the raining season will really start.

This month we have paid visits to well-known agricultural companies to see the exciting things they are doing to the benefit of farming in Zambia. We visited the first GSI silos in Zambia on Wangwa farms as well as the Klein Karoo Agri seed filling plant in Chisamba. Novatek invited us to see for ourselves where their thousands of tonnes of animal feed are produced. Our beef cattle handling, poultry and soil series are still bursting with valuable information that can be used on a day-to-day basis.

Farm smartly!

