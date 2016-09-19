The election season is something of the past and all the disruptions are over. Zambia is back into business and everyone can carry on as usual. All indications are that the status quo regarding agricultural policies will remain the same and Zambia can still be regarded as a safe haven for productive and enterprising farmers. Unfortunately, when a country has a growing economy and a spectacularly growing agricultural sector, other challenges emerge, such as the “battle of the exporters” that we recently saw on our southern border.

The free trade agreement between the SADC-countries allows Zambia to export their produce to Zimbabwe without serious restrictions. Since our southern neighbour is still struggling to make sense of their ailing economy and is continuously trying to find survival strategies, they imposed a ban on Zambian imports. But Zimbabwe is very dependent on maize imports from Zambia, so the situation can become very complicated. Our exporters are now exercising pressure on government to retaliate. This can become a diplomatic issue and only the right attitude and wise negotiations will resolve this predicament. This month we visited Casavera Farm outside Lusaka to see how Dow AgroSciences can revolutionise the grazing capacity of a stock farm. AFGRI and GSI tell us more about their grain handling facilities and how it can improve your profits.

Our regular soil article concentrates on acidity and we introduce a brand new series of articles on beef cattle handling. This month we also increased our print run from 10 000 to 12 000. We also visited a few agricultural suppliers at their premises in Lusaka to find out more about what they can offer farmers.

Farm smartly!

Get ProAgri Zambia 11 – September 2016 here:proagri_zambia_11_okt_2016_web