ProAgri Zambia 018

When you read this edition, AGRItech will be over, but unfortunately you will not be able to read anything about the show. This is our in-between AGRItech edition, since we published it immediately after the show. Please get hold of our next edition to read everything about this magnificent event. We hope you will have an unforgettable experience.

Zambia is once again in a grip of political turmoil, but true to the history of the country stability still prevails. Hopefully it will stay this way because anything worse or surprising will scare away the foreign investors with the big money. As long as the economy and off course agriculture is not hampered, we can still carry on like normal. Zambians can stomach almost everything as long as their stomachs are full. If they leave the farmers and their land alone, it will ensure food security and stability.

On the National Cotton Field day, Honourable President Edgar Lungu visited the Nzenga farm in the Sinazongwe district. He said that he was tired of politics and that he wanted to work towards the development of Zambia. Nzenga is one of the small-scale irrigation projects under the Ministry of Agriculture. Recently, President Edgar Lungu held a meeting with 22 area traditional leaders in Northern Province to encourage them to make land available for government in order to give foreign investors an opportunity to develop agriculture and fish farming. Apart from an increase in food production, the added rural employment and skills development will be significant.

This month we look at the diseases that pose a danger to small stock during the upcoming winter months, and how to prevent them from harming your animals. We also take a look behind the scenes in the Saro workshop, Afgri tell us more about their JCB telehandler and Agrifocus gives us a few valuable tips on tomato production.

