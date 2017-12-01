Part 1: Spray to protect your crops

Compiled be J Fuls Pr Eng

Profit margins for farming are tight, and no farmer can afford to share his crops or inputs with pests or weeds. Therefore farmers have to apply pesticides and herbicides to protect their valuable plants.

Chemical control of weeds and pests can be easy, effective and profitable if the right equipment and techniques are employed. In order to help farmers and emerging farmers to get the most out of chemical control, ProAgri plans to publish a series of articles on the basic principles of sprayers and spraying techniques, starting right here and now.

We thank the ARC-Institute for Agricultural Engineering in South Africa, who made this series available to the readers of ProAgri Zambia.

Weeds compete with desirable plants for food and water, while insects, mites, worms and other invisible pests like fungi and microbes damage plants.

Spraying is a method used on large scale for direct control of weeds and pests. In these methods, chemicals that kill the weeds or pests are used. These chemicals are called herbicides, pesticides or insecticides. The chemical method is effective and quicker than other methods, but it can be hazardous to the environment if it is not applied strictly according to the instructions.

Improper use of chemicals may lead to the development of resistance among the pests, causing heavy outbreaks which lead to an increase in production costs and heavy crop losses.

Insecticides come in various formulations, such as dusts, wettable powders, seed dressers, emulsions and granules.

Sometimes spraying is also used to apply plant foods to be taken up through the leaves.

Coarse or fine droplets

Properties of coarse spray and fine spray

Coarse spray takes longer to evaporate in the sun than fine spray.

Coarse spray falls down faster, and fine spray gets blown away in wind, like rain and clouds.

When to use coarse spray and or fine spray

Coarse spray

To keep the leaves wet for a longer time so that the plant can absorb the sprayed substance.

Weed poison will then kill the plant and insect poison will kill the insects eating the plant.

Fine spray

To cover the insect or pest as thoroughly as possible.

Poison will kill the insect or pest when taken up through its skin.

When to spray

Weeds:

(i) Young weeds take up a lot of the plant’s food to grow fast (consult with extension officer)

Insects:

(i) At the correct time of its life (consult with extension officer)

(ii) Correct population (consult with extension officer)

When not to spray

(i) Not just before rain

(ii) Not in strong wind

How strong is the wind? May I spray?

Do not spray during mid-day in summer, rather spray when it is cool

The knapsack sprayer

How are droplets formed?

By pressure

By the shape of the hole

One can change the form of the spray (the spray pattern) and the size of the droplets by moving your thumb position.

Nozzles

Just like one can change the spray pattern on a hose pipe, different nozzles are shaped to produce different spray patterns.

Various nozzles and nozzle sizes are available. Two different nozzle types may even look alike. The hollow cone spray nozzle may look like a solid cone nozzle.

Only by knowing the marking code on the nozzle, one can be sure what kind of nozzle it is. For this one needs to consult the nozzle book of the manufacturer of the specific nozzle. Your extension officer may be able to help.

One can, however, do some test sprays onto a dry surface to get an idea of what the nozzle does. Carefully observe the patterns you get and judge whether a fine spray or course spray is produced:

Next month we shall take a closer look at nozzles and also look at pumping mechanisms.

Published with the acknowledgement to the ARC Institute for Agricultural Engineering for the use of their manuals. Visit www.arc.agric.za for more information.