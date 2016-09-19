Meet your supplier

As a service to readers, ProAgri Zambia visited suppliers to our farmers at their premises in Lusaka to meet the faces behind the products and services and to find out more about their operations and what they can offer the farmer:
Uncertainty and stress can be drastically reduced if a farmer knows what his vehicles and drivers are doing and where they are at all times. Ctrack is a tracking company specialising in making management easier for the farmers. “We install smart devices into their equipment to monitor a wide variety of functions such as speed and how the driver is cutting corners and going through holes. Through our online site, vehicles can be
located on a map at all times. Replays to determine an operator’s overall performance are also possible. Fuel consumption is estimated based on previous usage and should be correlated with how much is actually put into the vehicle. We can also tell the farmer when the next service is due,” Francois du Plessis, Manager of Ctrack, says. Their offices are in Leopard Hill and the team can assist a farmer in no time.
Precious Hamusuce, Sula Silungwe, Alice Muimui, René Lourens, Elias Bwalya and Motaka Dollin from Livestock Services are very proud of their neat sales hall on the Lusaka show grounds. Livestock Services truly revolves around services. “We have consultants and advisors in our offices where you can come and sit down to state your farming problem, whether it be with animal health or crop production. Recently,
we started with aquaculture services, which is a new direction. Interested members from the general public may also visit us for advice and to buy all the equipment and accessories to start their farms,” René Lourens, Commercial Manager, says. Solar panels are also gaining in popularity amongst farmers and Livestock Services can supply all the types and sizes required.
AFGRI Equipment is launching an exciting new equipment package deal for small-scale farmers. While keeping the price low, AFGRI offers a total solution which includes a tractor, cultivating implement, planter and fertiliser spreader. “We offer different deal combinations from which a farmer can choose, depending on the specific needs for his operation,” Willie Dietrechsen, AFGRI Equipment’s Manager in Zambia, says. “We work
through Zanaco and John Deere Finance to enable the farmer to gain access to capital. Included in the deal is a two year, 2 000 hours warranty and maintenance service
plan. AFGRI puts a sticker next to the hour meter on the tractor with their service numbers as well as the hours of the next service. After the call, their technicians will come out to the farm free of charge to service the machines. This will ensure that the tractor lasts forever.
AFGRI’s offices, warehouse and workshop are located in Kafue road and their friendly team works all over the country to assist the farmer.
