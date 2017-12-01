Manage your water supply with Tiger Feeds

It is almost impossible to overemphasise the importance of good quality water for poultry flocks. A chicken consists of 70 percent water; a loss of only 10 percent of that water will result in the bird’s death. And, a single day without water will cause a layer to stop laying.

Water molecules consist of two atoms of hydrogen and one of oxygen. But contaminated water is a mixture of a variety of substances dissolved or suspended in it, and these added materials can drastically affect flock performance. Water should be clear, odourless, tasteless and sterile for the poultry flock.

Water is a major component of blood and plays a major role in transporting nutrients to the cells and carrying waste away. Water is also a primary element in three of the most important processes that occur in chickens – digestion and respiration, which is key to thermoregulation, and eliminating body wastes.

Good quality, fresh water should be flowing through the drinking system before day old chicks are placed in the chicken house.

Providing adequate, good quality water to the growing flocks is critical to achieve good performance. Water makes 70% of a grown chicken’s body weight and 85% of the weight of a chick; therefore it is essential to maintain the bird’s water weight. In layers, in order to achieve good hen days at the end of the cycle, birds must have a constant supply of good quality water.

Water is an essential nutrient for life. Consumption may be limited if water is too hot or contaminated with excess minerals. Water and food consumption rates are interdependent, so reduced water intake will also lead to reduced food intake. Apart from temperature, there are other factors that affect water intake.

For example, a chicken drinks between 30 and 50% more water when the environmental temperature is above 32°C when compared to 21°C. The rule of thumb for water intake is usually 1,5 to 2 times feed intake. Tables A and B provide data on typical water consumption levels for layers and broilers, respectively.

Table A. Typical daily water consumption for layers, at 21°C (litres per 1 000 birds)

Production stage Age/rate of production 21°C Layer pullet 4 weeks 100 12 weeks 160 18 weeks 200 Laying hens 50% production 220 90% production 270

Table B. Typical daily water consumption for broilers, at 20°C (litres per 1 000 mixed sex birds)

Age (weeks) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Water intake 65 120 180 245 290 330 355 355

The temperature of drinking water should be between 10°C and 15°C for the most comfortable consumption by mature birds, but some studies have indicated that water temperature of about 25°C reduces mortality in chicks. Temperatures over 30°C will reduce water consumption. Birds will refuse to drink if water temperatures are over 44°C, thus resulting in growth retardation in broilers and decreased egg production in layers.

Another factor is the type of drinkers used. A bird’s water requirement increases by 6,5% per degree Celsius over 21°C. Therefore, it is imperative that the drinking equipment used should meet the demanding needs for that bird.

It is important to have a clean water system before the beginning of each cycle. The subsequent procedure is a guideline for cleaning water systems.

Procedure for cleaning water systems

Drain pipes and header tanks

Flush lines with clean water

Physically scrub header tanks to remove scale and biofilm deposits.

Drain tank to the exterior of the house

Refill tank with fresh water and add an approved water sanitiser

Run the sanitiser solution through the drinker lines from header tank, ensuring there are no air locks

Fill up header tank to normal operating level with additional sanitiser solution to the appropriate strength. Replace lid. Allow disinfectant to remain for a minimum of four hours

Drain and rinse with fresh water

Refill with fresh water prior to chick arrival

Water is the most essential nutrient birds receive, yet the quality of bird drinking water is often taken for granted. Providing flocks with a clean, wholesome supply can make a difference in performance. Should water be the suspect for flock problems, have water tested for total bacteria numbers as well as for mineral content. Although total aerobic plate count will not specify what exactly is in the water, it is an indicator of excessive levels of bacteria that should be addressed. By promoting a regular water sanitation programme on a farm, producers can prevent the elements in water systems that could lead to poor bird performance. Poultry producers who want to optimise their flock performance would be well advised to spend time evaluating the quality and quantity of water provided to their birds.

REMEMBER: Birds will tend not to eat if there is no water available.