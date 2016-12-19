Make your auction the greatest

by Tiny Smith

After Easter and Christmas, the most important day on the stock farmer’s calendar is his auction. The auction is important not only as a vital cash injection, but also for the marketing value it holds for the future. How should a farmer go about to make this important event a success? I have attended hundreds of auctions and I have spoken to many farmers to learn the factors that may drastically affect the success of an auction.

Information days:

What is the purpose of an information day? As far as I could ascertain, the information day is the opportunity for the breeder to invite as many potential buyers and sponsors as possible, as well as a number of guest speakers, to discuss the pros and cons of the breed. Usually, feed and animal health companies are more than willing to provide speakers for such events. The food and drinks and social after the official programme can offer the farmer the perfect opportunity to sell himself to his clients. Sometimes the question may arise whether the game is worth the candle to spend so much money on an information day. How many visitors attend the auction to spend money and how many turn up only for the social and the refreshments? This is where the breeder should start thinking carefully to prevent from bordering on a “rent a crowd” dilemma. I consulted Uncle Google to learn how auctions are promoted in bigger countries such as America, particularly when it comes to their “steer sales”.

I noticed a new trend which works like this: “First, the breeder invites his previous four years’ biggest and most important buyers. Then he invites all the livestock buyers in his area, as well as the agents of the local auction companies. These agents usually know best what type of bulls other breeders need in their herds. A percentage commission is paid to the agent for each of the buyers that he brings to the auction. The auction companies should send their agents to the information day as it is their duty to know what will be available on the auction, and to use this knowledge to promote the auction.

Promote your auction

A breeder should keep a percentage of the nett income of his previous auction to serve as the marketing budget for his next auction. For instance, if the turnover of your previous auction was R1 500 000, you should budget R75 000 (5%) for your next auction. The choice of printed media is very important, as newspapers and magazines are still popular amongst farmers, and you should know who your prospective buyers are and where to reach them. Local regional newspapers are useful to draw the local buyers. They usually buy the most bulls and easily pay between R25 000 and R40 000 for a bull. For them, transport is no problem and the animals are adapted to the area already. National printed media appearing with short intervals should be considered with extreme caution. Is the expensive weekly advertisement really a wise choice, or can the marketing budget be stretched with clever decisions?

The auction companies should also make sure that the auction pamphlets are distributed at the right places and that the posters are visible along the busiest routes. Nowadays there are community radio stations that may also be utilised to reach local buyers. Social media like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with links to the breeder’s web page are beginning to play an important role and offer the advantage of word of mouth marketing which has a great influence on people who know the breeder. This combines perfectly with the farmer’s involvement with his breeders’ association and community. Avoid the “vulture trap” where your pavilion is filled with eaters and drinkers without buyers. Attract the right buyers with clever marketing! Negotiate discount rates with local guests houses for buyers who wish to sleep over.

Choice of auction companies

I have seen an auction where the office staff of the auction company arrived 90 minutes before the beginning of the auction, and the auctioneer, agents and auction staff 60 minutes before the time. What struck me, was the fact that the agents quickly downed a mug of coffee and then went to sit idly in the pavilion, thereby completely missing the opportunity to discuss the animals on auction with buyers. (There were 46 registered buyers.) But at the fall of the last hammer, guess who were first at the bar and the food tables?

One of the most important considerations when planning an auction is the right choice of auction company and auctioneer, and money is definitely not the only aspect to take into account. Never choose an auction company or auctioneer without a thorough knowledge of your breed – the wrong choice might cost you dearly. The auction company should have a wide footprint in your breed and in your area. (I would rather choose not to use a specific breed or auction company as an example here.)

Sponsorships and speakers

No auction or information day can be held without sponsors and speakers. Invite your local input providers to put up their banners at your auction. Remember to mention all your sponsors in your thank-you speech.

Reflection:

A thorough post-mortem must be held with all role players, including the landlords who provided accommodation for visiting buyers. Problems must be discussed and solved in order to improve every year. The success of the auction must be publicised in all possible media, convincing everybody that they should not miss next year’s auction. Normally, this is a shared responsibility between the breeder and the auction company. Start planning next year’s auction immediately and visit, or keep in touch with your buyers.

Kindly contact Tiny Smith at tiny@proagri.co.za to assist you with the marketing of your auction.