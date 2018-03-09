Maer high-pressure washers for agriculture on show at NAMPO 2018

The premium Italian-manufactured Maer range of professional high-pressure washers will be displayed prominently by Goscor Cleaning Equipment (GCE), part of the Goscor Group, at Grain SA’s NAMPO Harvest Day from 15 to 18 May 2018 at Bothaville, in the Free State.

Agriculture has traditionally been a significant market for high-pressure washers, as farmers need to ensure that costly machinery such as combine harvesters, crop sprayers, and tractors are maintained properly by removing any dirt particulates, dust, and general grime on a daily basis in wash bays, GCE National Sales Director Peter Esterhuizen explains.

High-pressure washers are also a necessity for animal pens such as pig sties, chicken coups, and cow sheds in order to ensure compliance with local and international hygiene and cleanliness standards. “The application determines the specifications in terms of pressure and flow rate. Other factors that need to be taken into account are the power supply and water availability,” Esterhuizen comments.

“We offer custom solutions to meet specific customer requirements. For example, GCE can trailer mount an engine driven pressure cleaner with a water tank for cleaning in remote areas, where there is a lack of power or water connections,” Esterhuizen adds. The Maer range includes electric-, petrol- and diesel-driven versions from 220 V to 380 V, and pressure ratings of anywhere from 100 bar to 500 bar.

NAMPO attracts over 75 000 visitors each year, comprising prominent local and regional players in the agricultural sector. This is one of the main reasons the show is held in such high esteem in the sector. GCE intends to leverage off the exposure that its brands, and Maer in particular, will receive as a result in this important market segment.

GCE provides the highest level of product and service excellence due to its extensive branch and dealership network throughout South Africa. At NAMPO, high-pressure washer specialist Juan du Toit will be on hand to offer visitors’ questions and provide detailed technical specifications.

Special offers will be available exclusively to attendees who visit our stand.

