Locally-built Ford Ranger Spiced Up for 2018

Keeping aligned with the times and ahead of the competition, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) has introduced a raft of new enhancements and product updates on the Ford Ranger, which is locally produced at Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria.

“The Ford Ranger has cemented its status as one of South Africa’s best-selling vehicles overall and in the light commercial vehicle category, having topped the monthly vehicle sales charts on various occasions this year,” says Tracey Delate, General Manager, Marketing, at FMCSA. “The 2.2 TDCi Auto has been a great success for us, offering superb performance and economy matched to the convenience and ease-of-use of the refined six-speed automatic transmission.

“With the latest enhancements introduced for the 2018 model year, we are delighted to offer our customers even greater value for money, driving convenience and safety, as well as trend-setting style,” Delate adds.

Bolstering the integrated SYNC®3 with Navigation infotainment system with its large eight-inch touch screen, Front Park Assist is now fitted as standard on all Ranger XLT and Fx4 models. The new front-mounted sensors complement the existing Rear Park Assist with rear-view camera, thus providing improved visibility and safety when manoeuvring the vehicle in tight spaces.

On the topic of the Fx4, this bold limited-edition derivative – previously only available on the Ranger 3.2 Double Cab XLT 4×4 – has proven exceptionally popular amongst South African customers, giving the muscular Ranger even greater on-road presence.

“Based on strong customer feedback and demand, the Fx4 treatment is now available in limited quantities on all XLT Double Cab derivatives, including the 2.2 and 3.2-litre models, in both manual and automatic transmissions,” Delate states. “This makes the unique and thoroughly distinctive Fx4 styling available to more of our Ranger customers.”

Building on the Ranger’s “Built Ford Tough” heritage, the Ranger Fx4 incorporates a number of distinctive styling changes, including attractive black finishes for the radiator grille, fog lamp bezels, exterior mirrors, roof rails, as well as the door and tailgate handles.

The 17-inch alloy wheels are supplied in an eye-catching black finish, with the same treatment for the side steps, rear bumper and special Fx4 tubular sports bar located in the load bay which features a fitted bed liner. Unique Fx4 decals provide an additional distinguishing touch.

For the first time, the Ranger will also be available with a spray-in bed liner direct from the factory as an added-cost option. As a Genuine Ford Accessory Spray-in product, it is fully tested and approved according to Ford’s stringent engineering specifications, and has been used on the Ford F150 produced at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in the US since 2008.

The liner is a Polyurea-based two-component material that provides rugged durability and anti-slip protection for the loadbed, and is more aesthetically pleasing than some aftermarket solutions currently available. For added convenience, minor and major repairs to the spray-in liner can be done at Ford dealerships.

The liner is covered by the Ranger’s standard four-year/120 000km warranty.