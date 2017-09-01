Just over two weeks to go to the 2017 AGFO Expo

The second annual AGFO Expo takes place at the Casterbridge Lifestyle Centre in White River, from 14 to 16 September 2017. Visitors will certainly not be disappointed with the exciting line-up of exhibitors, competitions, industry discourse, music, fun and entertainment.

Building on the huge success of the first AGFO Expo last year, this year’s event focuses on the joint interests and natural symbiosis between the all-important agriculture and forestry industries.

“Its main objective is to enable exhibitors to market their products and services to a diverse, but targeted, audience while creating a fabulous fun weekend for the entire family,” says AGFO Chairperson Joey Lascelles.

Exhibitors have been allocated a dedicated arena for some eye-opening equipment demonstrations and stand sizes cater for every imaginable business – big and small. Loggers, chippers, tractors, implements, vehicles, trucks, forklifts, fuel and lubricants, saw milling equipment, nurseries, tools and equipment and more will be on display.

The event kicks off on Thursday morning, 14 September, with the official opening by Michael Peter, the Executive Director of Forestry South Africa. There is a super network experience for the exhibitors on Thursday evening, which will provide ample opportunity for exhibitors and other stakeholders to meet and network. Local and international delegates from the DANA Africa Forest Industry Investment Conference will also be in attendance at this networking event.

The AGFO-rum takes place on Friday, 15 September, from 10am, with an exciting line-up of agriculture and forestry experts. The event will be held at the Barnyard at the Casterbridge and is a not-to-be-missed session which will be beneficial to every forester, farmer and business owner. The AGFO-rum will cover topical issues, such as exchange rate risk, logistics options for fresh produce and opportunities for trade into Africa. A small fee of R60 gives you access to the AGFO-rum and the AGFO Expo and includes a light lunch.

“AGFO’s extensive marketing campaign over the past year has reached into Africa, with registrations having been received from delegates from afar afield as Zambia and Uganda,” says Lascelles.

“The AGFO Expo, apart from creating employment and promoting local service providers, contributes significantly to the local economy, with an estimated R2-million in the first year alone,” she adds.

For a nominal entrance fee, participants gain access to all entertainment and to a range of fun industry-related competitions, which are open to companies and members of the public.

Companies are encouraged to enter their fire-fighting teams for the Fire-fighting Competition, which takes place on the Friday, and to compete for the floating trophy sponsored by Rudamans. The Chain Saw competitions, novice and pro, promises to thrill and wow spectators and takes place over the three-day expo, with the professionals competing in the finals on Saturday.

The Strongest of Them ALL competition, which will become a permanent feature of this annual expo, will see junior and seniors compete in four staggeringly impressive events: the ‘Dead Lift’, ‘Atlas Stone’, the ‘Farmers’ Walk’ and the ‘Tyre Flip’.

More information on the 2017 AGFO Expo can be obtained from the website www.agfo.co.za or by contacting the event organiser on 082 854 6155. Tickets for the expo and the AGFO-rum can be bought online at http:///www.quicket.co.za or on the day at the entrance gates.

