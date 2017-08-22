John Deere considers both big and small farmers (English: ProAgri 208)

You can put all your eggs in the same John Deere basket because this manufacturer of agricultural implements offers you an all-encompassing system – from the simplest off-the-shelf parts to an app that allows you to check the moisture content in your soil while traveling abroad.

John Deere’s NAMPO stand was packed with innovations this year, focusing mostly on technology.

Operations Centre

“In May this year, we announced our Operational Centre, which encompasses all our technologies, in South Africa. Data gathered from the sensors in the fields and the sensors in the vehicles will be stored in the information cloud and will be sent to a central operating centre on the farm. It can be either a smartphone or a computer,” says John Deere’s Communications Manager Kevin Lesser.The farmer can see the subsurface state of his soil in real time, or how many tonnes per hectare his combine is harvesting, where his vehicles are, and he may even look at diagnostic information of his various vehicles. He can also decide with whom he wants to share the information, such as his fertiliser or chemicals agent, his farm’s workshop manager or the one at his agency in town, and everything is interactive.

Remote display access (RDA)

This amazing new feature is included in the Smart Operations Centre. It allows the farmer to see which buttons the operator presses on the screen to make sure that instructions are executed correctly. Software updates can be scheduled to take place only at certain times. You can send plant, spray and dosage instructions from your application to the vehicle. A function can even show whether tractors are over- or underperforming.

Low cost telematic system

“We presented an early launch of our low cost telematics system from India at NAMPO, and we plan to have a full launch at the end of the year. It works on a text messaging system and provides a system for the small farmer where he can also access information on his tractor. He can see his vehicles’ location and position as well as the temperatures, fuel levels, hectares worked, and much more, “says Kevin.

This is done by means of an application. The sensors that send data to the farmer’s mobile phone are installed in a tractor. This enables the farmer and contractor to calculate costs and determine his profits from their mobile phones. “Smartphones are available throughout Africa and the application can be downloaded for free,” he says.

Equipment

A whole new series of brand new machines stood out at John Deere’s stand. The impressive 8600i silage harvester has just recently been introduced in South Africa. Only the best technology is used in this machine, and a wide range of cutters and pick-ups can be mounted to improve the quality of your silage.

The launch of a Deere TLB (tractor-loader-backacter) is also great news for farmers. This compact machine is very sturdy and can be used with various attachments such as bale forks and pallet forks.

The 4730 sprayer is a well-known stalwart, but John Deere has given it a makeover. “Our customers said the undercarriage was too low to drive over their maize comfortably. With the new lifting kit, the sprayer’s belly is 1, 9 metres high. Now, pesticide applications are possible until late in the growing season,” Kevin says. Carbon fibre beams, which are much lighter, are the next exciting technological advancement that shines on the horizon.

For the fruit farmers there is a new narrow tractor with a narrow cabin, perfectly suited for work in orchards and vineyards.

The RSX 860i-Gator is also redesigned for the adventurous farmer. With extra power and an independent full Fox chassis, a farmer can drive up to 90 km/h.

Spare parts

Farmers who do not know how to get rid of old filters of any brand, can now hand them in at their John Deere dealer and receive discount on new filters, while the promotion is still valid.

To prevent the rush before the planting, season starts, John Deere now offers a huge special offer on planter parts.

Kevin Lesser will refer you to the correct John Deere department. Contact him at +27 (0) 82-807-2603 or +27 (0) 11-437-2600 or send an e-mail to LesserKevin@JohnDeere.com

Feature photo: Ansie Kotze and Renico Lombard with the brand new John Deere 8600i silage harvester.