Increase your yield with ETG Zambian Fertilizers

Farmers may bank on more than first class fertilisers from ETG Zambian Fertilizers. This supplier also advise farmers on the best way to fight off weeds in their fields by the correct use of herbicides, and they have also embarked on a programme aimed at educating small-scale farmers to grow other crops besides maize.

The practice of mono-cropping has a negative effect on the soil, leading to insufficient plant nutrients for the next crop to be planted, thereby affecting yields. With the practice of crop rotation and better input application of seed, fertilisers and chemicals (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides) the soil will improve and restore soil fertility season after season. Fields also benefit from growing different crops as they aerate and add various nutrients into the soil.

Moreover, each crop has its own place in the market and can add value to both the farmer and consumer. The whole idea is to encourage farmers to use the correct inputs such as a fertiliser blend that is crop specific, lime and organic enriched, specific insecticides, fungicides and herbicides for optimum crop performance by providing a growing environment that favours healthy crop growth.

Blended fertilisers for vegetables

ETG Zambian Fertilizers have blended fertilisers for all types of vegetables a farmer can think of planting on the farm at any particular time. Horticulture fertilisers are available in mixes such as Veg Mix A, Veg Mix B, Veg Mix C, Veg Top 24 and Veg Top 32. Veg Mix A is configured to be used for fruiting plants, Veg Mix B is configured for leafy vegetables, Veg Mix C for tuber plants, while the Veg Top 24 and Veg Top 32 can be used in all the categories. These vegetable mixes are tailor-made to provide the correct combination of nutrients that your vegetables need. Consult ETG Zambian Fertilizers for any crop production advice and guidelines on how to produce the best quality grain and vegetables. Our agronomists will be more than happy to provide you with all the information on how to employ the most rewarding methods in the field.

