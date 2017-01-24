Huge agri invasion expected in Arusha this week as Agritech Expo Tanzania comes to town!

The Tanzanian agri hub of Arusha is expecting the arrival of more than 2000 farmers and agri experts this week for the first outdoor, B2B farming expo of its kind as Agritech Expo Tanzania kicks off on Thursday 26 January.

“The Agritech Expo Tanzania team is ready and excited, as are our partners and exhibitors,” says event director Yolanda dos Santos. She adds: “we look forward to giving all our visitors a great experience at the show. We have an extensive offering, from demonstrations of the latest, innovative technology and farm equipment to crop trials, free interactive training and farmer workshops to professional consultations and loads of networking opportunities. The event promises to be a game changer for the agri sector in Tanzania!”

Agri suppliers supporting Agritech Expo

Taking place at the Selian Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) in Arusha, the inaugural Agritech Expo Tanzania will gather farmers from commercial to emerging and small scale; but also key officials from regional governments, agro associations, NGOs, aid, development and research agencies; agro dealers, traders and retailers; suppliers, consultants and technical experts as well as venture capitalists, investors and bankers.

The host partners for Agritech Expo Tanzania are the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA), the Agriculture Council of Tanzania (ACT) and SARI.

The industry has responded with great enthusiasm to the first Agritech Expo in Tanzania. Global farming equipment leader John Deere and its distributor in the country, LonAgro Tanzania Ltd, are gold sponsors for the event.

Comments from some Agritech Expo Tanzania partners:

– David Nyange, Policy Advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in Tanzania and workshop speaker.

– Lukas Botha, Managing Director, LonAgro Tanzania, gold sponsors.

– Jacqueline Mkindi, CEO of TAHA, the Tanzania Horticultural Association, official host partner.

– Geoffrey Kirenga, CEO of the SAGCOT Centre Ltd, (Southern Agricultural Corridor of Tanzania), supporting association.

– Harald Peeters, Managing Director Tanzania, Rijk Zwaan Q-Sem, bronze sponsor.

– Byron Borden, director at BUV Tanzania, exhibitor.

– Butwa Godluck, Sales and Marketing Manager, East West Seed (Tanzania) Ltd, exhibitor.

– Al-amani Mutarubukwa, spokesperson for the Agriculture Markets Development Trust (AMDT), exhibitor.

Other leading agri suppliers that have confirmed their presence at the event include Afrivet, Ford, CMC Automobiles, CWI, GSI, Hughes Motors, Maji, Metl Agro Tanzania, HortiPro, Irrico, Rivulis, FNB, Lindsay Africa, Balton, Kibo Seed, Neptun Boot, TFSC and Yara.

The full interviews can be viewed here: http://www.agritechexpotanzania.com/interviews

Agritech Expo Tanzania is organised by Spintelligent, leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, and part of the Clarion Events Group in the UK.

Event dates and location:

Exhibition: 26-27 January 2017

Commercial Farmers’ Focus Day: 26 January 2017

Venue: Selian Agricultural Research Institute, Arusha/Dodoma Main Road, Arusha

OFFICIAL PRESS CONFERENCE:

Venue: SARI – Selian Agricultural Research Institute (Library Area), Dodoma Main Road, Arusha

Date: Tuesday, 24 November 2017

Time: 09h00

