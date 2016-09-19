Harness your untapped water potential with Agrico

Any true-blooded farmer rejoices and undergoes a total mood change when the rainy season dawns and the first rain appears on the horizon. Water means life and prosperity, but Zambia has a very short rainy season which has a very restricting influence on agriculture.

Zambia’s life lies in the abundance of submerged water as well as in the lakes and rivers spanning the country. And what better way exists than utilising these water sources on a grand scale with a cleverly designed pivot irrigation system?

Agrico is a South African company that understands how to convert water into prosperity. In 1988 they manufactured their first pivot irrigation system in their own factory in Lichtenburg. Today Agrico products are produced in a new state-of-the-art facility, incorporating a pipe mill and galvanising plant. The company backs up the products through a company owned sales and services network comprising 24 branches. Last year Agrico decided to cross the borders and established their first fullyfledged branch in Lusaka when they took over the reins from their dealer.

The final registration was completed three months ago, but they are way too busy to reflect on that. “We have already sold more than ninety systems this year, compared to the eighteen of last year, which will keep us very busy with installations during the coming months,” Hanré Wiese, Agrico’s Operations Manager in Lusaka, says. “Though we are still in a transitional phase and sorting out our logistics and the online computerised stock systems, we shall soon be just as smoothly geared as our branches in South Africa.”

This sudden spurt in orders means a serious request for growth and Alfred Andrag, Managing Director of Agrico, assured his clients and future clients that they will not be disappointed. “There is so much potential in Zambia and within the next four years we aim to double our business. We shall ensure that we develop our infrastructure so that we are able to back up the products all over the country. This is not negotiable,” he says. One of the things that make the Lusaka branch strong, is their highly competent team. “We have excellent irrigation design people who go out to the farms to design the pump stations, water supply and layout of the pivots and ensure that everything works as efficiently as possible. We also have excellent pivot technicians and our chief electrician is graduated in low and heavy current,” Hanré says.

From order they can deliver as quickly as two to six weeks depending on the size and complexity of the pivot. In the warehouse they also stock all the parts for a complete pivot system as well as centre drives and gearboxes. The Lusaka branch came up with the novel idea of supplying an electrical service kit with a multimeter with every pivot system sold, in order to allow the farmer to do fault-finding on his own or with the aid of the Agrico-technician over the phone.

Agrico offers a one-stop-service, including surveying, planning and designing the system, supplying the whole system, helping with the installation, and of course the after sales service. Many components are manufactured by Agrico themselves and the rest are bought directly from other factories, including: pumps, valves, motors, cables, sprinklers etc. This means the supply line is short, which results into cost savings to the farmer and quicker, more efficient service.

