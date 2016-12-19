How to handle your beef cattle – Part: 4 Mobile crushes, work areas and handling equipment

Convenience and safety for animals and stockmen are of utmost importance during cattle handling. This is the fourth part in our beef cattle handling series. The ARC-Institute for Agricultural Engineering in South Africa has made their manual on handling facilities available to ProAgri Zambia so that our readers can benefit from their research and knowledge.

In this fourth delivery of the beef cattle handling series we are looking at mobile crushes, adequate working areas and body and neck clamps.

Mobile crushes

Mobile crushes are generally used for fieldwork where there are no permanent handling facilities close to cattle pens. A mobile crush can also be used to treat sick animals in a camp. Mobile crushes can basically be used anywhere in the field next to a fence. Such a crush will obviously have to be easily assembled and transported. Such a crush can therefore not be longer than three to four metres. This should be long enough for two animals. Figure 17 shows a typical assembly of a mobile crush.

Measurements for a mobile crush are basically the same as those for a conventional crush. When the mobile crush has to be used for calves, it can be assembled in such a way that the crush forms a curve. By doing this, the effective width of the crush decreases for easier handling of the calves. An inner measurement of 450 to 500mm is suitable for calves. Figure 18 shows the adjusted erection of a mobile crush for calves with the decreased inner measurement. Figure 19 shows the construction of a typical mobile crush. The crush consists of separate units which are driven into the ground with spikes.

The working area

The working area is at the end of the crush. This is the area where the animals are handled and it can contain the following items:

Neck clamp

Body clamp

Scale

The working area of a permanent crush must preferably be provided with a roof and a concrete floor. The floor must be coarse to prevent animals from slipping. Floors with an imprinted diamond pattern give very good results. After casting the floor, a straight edge is used to imprint the diamond pattern of approximately 200mm wide and 20mm deep into the concrete. This diamond pattern is also easy to clean. If an earth floor is used, it must be thoroughly compacted so that it can drain easily and not be trampled into slush. Figure 20 shows a typical work area. The mentioned work area components must be arranged in such a way that the openings and gates are combined to make access to the cattle possible. A gate that swings open from the side in the direction of the crush in order to block off the crush for other animals, but gives access to the rump of the animal, is convenient. A comfort-able work area must be provided in front of the animal.

It is convenient to control all the equipment in feedlots hydraulically. It simplifies the process and saves a lot of time. The hydraulics must, however, be designed in such a way that the animals are not injured. Pressure control valves must be used to prevent injuries. Figure 21 shows a hydraulically controlled unit.

Neck clamp

A neck clamp is one of the most essential items in the working area. It is used to hold the animal in position while work is done on it. Quite a few neck clamps are available on the market, with different opening mechanisms and differently shaped neck openings.

Guard against delicate neck clamps made from inferior materials. The shape of the neck clamp plays a major role in decreasing the vertical movement of the head. The locking mechanism of the neck clamp must also have a fine setting. It is advisable to obtain the opinion of other farmers or owners about a certain product on a certain breed, before a neck clamp is purchased. Figure 22 shows a typical neck clamp.

Body clamp

A body clamp is used for holding the animal firmly in position while working on it. The sides of the clamp swing inwards to clamp the body of the animal. Some body clamps are provided with removable side plates for easier access to the animal. Figure 23 shows a typical body clamp.

Next month we shall have a look at the importance of weight record keeping and scales.