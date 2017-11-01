How to handle your beef cattle – Part 13: Manure handling practices

Published with acknowledgement to the ARC Institute for Agricultural Engineering for the use of their Beef Cattle Handling Manual. Visit www.arc.agric.za for more information.

We have reached the last article in our beef cattle handling series, and this month we look at waste management. A farmer can prevent many diseases and animal stress if the manure is removed regularly. Proper design of the feedlot will make this process easy and inexpensive. We thank the ARC Institute for Agricultural Engineering in South Africa who made their manual on handling facilities available to the readers of ProAgri Zambia.

Beef cattle produce about 63 kg of wet manure per 1 000 kg live mass per day. Natural processes of evaporation and biological breakdown processes decrease this mass to about one tonne of solid manure (at 40% moisture) from each animal that remains in the feedlot for 150 days. Quantities to be removed vary from 60% of this average figure, depending on the ration, number of cattle per square metre, feedlot surface, cleaning procedure and many other factors. The tempo of manure removal from a feedlot is determined partly by climatic conditions, comfort of the animals, available labour, as well as water and air pollution. As a rule, manure is usually removed when cattle are withdrawn from a specific holding pen.

Seen from an environmental viewpoint, a continuous aerobic breakdown of manure in a feedlot is preferred. By keeping the moisture content of the manure at 25% to 50%, dust control and aerobic breakdown of the manure will be encouraged and odour problems will be limited. This means that the manure will have to be wetted. To prevent odours during the cleaning action, only the top layer of manure must be removed if possible, so that an aerobic layer of manure is still present.

Equipment used for manure removal vary according to the size of the feedlot, the distance to transport the manure and the actual time that the equipment is to be used. A front or rear mounted grader blade, combined with a tractor, can be used for piling the manure into a heap. A blade mounted to the rear of a tractor will simplify the scraping around posts and fences. Depending on the size of the enterprise, a tractor mounted or self propelled front loader, or a telehandler can be used to load the manure onto the manure wagon or trailer for removal.

Piling up of manure into heaps of 1,5 m high in pens, is seen as an interim step of manure collection. It promotes drainage of the areas surrounding the piles, and provides a dry resting area for cattle during long wet periods. Further drying and breakdown also occur during manure storage. This manner of piling of manure will cause odour problems if not removed within four to five days. This is, however, acceptable, as the odour problems do not last long.

Run-off control

Run-off at feedlots must be restrained by means of weirs and no contamination of public water is allowed. It is generally accepted that, if less than 12 mm of rain has fallen on a feedlot area, the area contains 12 mm of moisture, except if there was precipitation during the preceding 72 hours. The earth beneath the manure layer is compacted by trampling, which allows very little water to penetrate the layer of manure.

The quantity of solids carried away by run-off comprises less than 10% of the manure produced by the cattle. The total solids carried away annually from an open beef cattle feedlot to end up in manure storage dams, can be calculated by accepting a total solid concentration of 1,5%.

Fly control at a feedlot

The basic requirement for fly control is to get rid of the cause of the flies. This can be done as follows:

Design the feedlot in such a way that thorough drainage takes place, especially beneath fences or near water troughs where animals do not walk often. An increase in flies will not occur on surfaces trampled by animals.

Remove manure five days after the animals have been vacated to control the larvae phase.

Chemical control must be performed strictly according to prescription. Bait and spraying of poison will control the mature flies.

Operation costs

The profit margin of a feedlot is currently described as sensitive and risky. The level of management must be extremely high. It is understandable why good management is of cardinal importance, because irrespective of the capital costs of the enterprise (land, housing, transport, water supply and manure handling), figures have shown that losses regarding operational costs can undeniably be attributed to low turnover relations, poor control over mechanical processes, mortality figures, poor market strategies, as well as poor feed management. It is therefore recommended that the most economical infrastructure is created to remain cost effective.