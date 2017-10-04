How to handle your beef cattle

This month we take a look at the central complex and all the activities surrounding it. This central complex is the heart of the feedlot. Cattle are received, sorted and handled here. Cattle ready for marketing are dispatched from here. The design of these handling facilities must simplify the execution of important tasks in the unit. The lay-out of the handling facilities is discussed in Part 3.

We thank the ARC Institute for Agricultural Engineering in South Africa, who made their manual on handling facilities available to the readers of ProAgri Zambia.

Office

At large feedlot operations, the offices will usually be separate from the feedlot and handling facilities. At smaller units it would be sensible to have a small office at the processing plant. The office complex consists of an office, storeroom and dressing room. Equipment and medicines are kept in the storeroom. Some medicines have to be cooled, therefore a refrigerator is a necessity. A wash basin with hot water must preferably be installed. The office must be placed in such a position that a good view on the entire complex is possible. The weighing instruments, and if necessary, a computer is placed in the office.

Flow of cattle

Cattle are driven along the road or transported by truck and must always remain in separate groups, until identified by number. After receiving the cattle they must all be driven through a spray race or immersion dip, but cattle arriving late in the day, must remain in the overnight pens until the following day.

After the dipping process, the cattle move through the crush, scale and body clamp, where they are weighed and vaccinated. Anthelmintics are dosed, the animals are de-horned and provided with ear tags or another form of identification. The animals are then ready to be transferred to the adaptation pens where individual groups can mingle.

Adaptation pens are merely a few ordinary feeding pens, nearest to the handling pens, where new arrivals have free access to silage, hay and balanced feed. The animals can be placed separately or intermingled in the pen for the adaption and orientation period.

Cattle that previously received silage or other balanced feeds react sooner and are ready to be transferred to the finishing pens sooner. After finishing, the cattle are ready to be dispatched.

The progress of the cattle in the feedlots must be monitored regularly. This is usually done by means of an inspection, but some feedlot operators prefer weighing the cattle. Cattle may be weighed one by one, depending on the available equipment. The individual animal’s progress, or the progress of the cattle in the pen, can be measured. A large mass scale that can determine the weight of a group of cattle, is very handy.

Two dispatch systems for cattle are generally used. The one system consists of the identification and separation of market ready animals, while the total number of cattle in a pen can be dispatched as a second system. In cases where individual animals in the different pens are identified, separated, weighed and loaded, the social order is disrupted. If only about 60 cattle from a pen of 600 cattle must be loaded, it is important that the entire group must move through the handling channel. The market-ready animals are then separated, while the remainder goes back to the pen. This frequent handling of cattle extends the period they take to become market ready.

When animals are divided into groups according to weight upon arrival, the social order is never interrupted. When 60% of the cattle are market ready, the entire group is marketed. The benefit is that animals are market ready sooner, but there are some losses as a result of animals that are marketed, not ready yet.

Feeding facilities

Any feedlot needs a fodder plant. The size of the plant will be determined by the number of animals to be fed. The daily diet of cattle consists of energy-rich protein and roughage feed components. These components have to be kept in storage. Some components may be stored in silos, while it is sometimes easier to store others in barns with dividing walls. Figure 2 shows a typical fodder store with divisions.

Workshop complex

If complete mechanisation planning is applied, large amounts of money are invested in equipment and machinery. A well-equipped workshop is therefore necessary for maintenance services.

Water supply

It is accepted that a young animal drinks approximately 40 litres of water per day and that reservoirs should store enough drinking water for three days. This should be kept in mind when planning a water supply system. PVC supply pipes that run through pens must be buried at least 600 mm deep to prevent the cattle from damaging them. Cattle drink about 70% of their daily water requirements between 12:00 and 14:00. The supply pipes must therefore be large enough to supply the animals with water at the critical times. The pipe network must preferably run outside the pens. This will simplify repair work and will prevent a mess in the pen when pipes are leaking.

Next month we shall look at manure handling practices.

Published with acknowledgement to the ARC Institute for Agricultural Engineering for the use of their Beef Cattle Handling Manual. Visit www.arc.agric.za for more information.