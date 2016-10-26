GSI introduces new global hopper silo design in EAME*

* Europe Africa Middle East

So many times we think that mankind has reached the epitome of brilliance, and then some innovative designer steps forward with a revolutionary design that turns the industry on its head. A perfect example is GSI’s new silo design, fresh out of Hungary, who also recently opened the first manufacturing facility in that country.

GSI Group, LLC is known worldwide for their efficient, high capacity grain hopper silos as well as material hand-ling, conditioning and drying equipment. They are also a full line supplier of pig and poultry production equipment. The GSI Group LLC headquarters are in Assumption, Illinois, in the USA. Their other manufacturing facilities are in Taylorville, Newton, Paris, Flora and Vandalia, all in Illinois, and Bremen in Alabama. Outside the USA they also have plants in St Hubert in Canada, Penang in Malaysia, Johannesburg in South Africa, Queretaro in Mexico, Marau in Brazil and Shanghai in China.

GSI opened a new manufacturing plant in 2014, located in Biatorbagy in Hungary, to supply the region with material handling equipment. They will commence silo production in spring 2017. Their products are marketed worldwide through a network of independent dealers, grain and protein producers and large commercial businesses.

An advanced, new hopper silo design developed by GSI (Grain Systems, Inc) will offer grain farmers and commercial operators all over the world the benefits of increased strength, more flexibility and greater capacity. “The changes are building upon GSI’s proven, industry-leading designs to meet the efficiency needs of customers, especially those who are expanding their operations to handle more grain,” said Bradley Jones, GSI’s Global Engineering Manager. “From an engineering point of view, these enhancements represent a substantial improvement on standard industry design.”

One of the most significant changes is an all new design of the hopper silo substructure, including new bracing and columns. The standard X-bracing has been replaced with a diagonal bracing concept, which not only increases structural strength, but also gives users more clear space to run a conveyor system under the hopper. Because of the stronger bracing, the supporting columns are lighter, but with the required strength to support higher capacity.

“The new bracing and columns work in unison to create a much more cost efficient, yet stronger, substructure that will even support the newly offered 12,8 or 14,6 m (42- or 48-foot) diameter hopper silo, compared to the current 10,9 m (36-foot) model, ”says Andras Homonnay, the GSI Regional Design Engineer for hopper silos.

Other key improvements include:

A new transition beam has been designed to provide added strength between the cylinder and hopper to better withstand higher seismic activities and wind loads. This beam design is capable of supporting larger diameter and taller bins with more capacity than would normally be feasible in areas subject to seismic and high wind events.

The sidewall to transition beam uses a bolt-on base angle instead of weld-on sealing strip for easier installation. It also provides flexibility for customers to select either a 102 mm (4 inch) sidewall or 68 mm (2,66 inch) model, without requiring changes to the substructure.

Greater clearance space – 1 or 1,5 m (42 or 60 inches) compared to the current 0,8 m (32 inches) beneath the bottom of the hopper supports higher volume conveyor systems so that users can move more grain volume more efficiently.

Upgraded galvanised coating using Z450 (G140) on all exposed parts for improved protection against rust.

Reduced shipping cost and lead time will be possible, because the new hopper silo will be produced entirely at GSI’s new manufacturing plant in Hungary instead of the United States, as current models.

Existing GSI hopper silos can also be refitted with the new design.

The new global hopper silo is scheduled for introduction in middle 2017. Customers may contact their local GSI dealer from January 2017 to place orders, or for additional information visit www.gsieame.com. If you would like a more specific, personalised approach to your system needs, please visit the dealer locator at www.gsieame.com to find your nearest GSI Group dealer.