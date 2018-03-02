Goscor Power Products to showcase full Weima range at NAMPO 2018

Goscor Power Products (GPP), part of the Goscor Group, will showcase the full extent of its Weima product range at Grain SA’s NAMPO Harvest Day from 15 to 18 May at Bothaville in the Free State.

Last year’s unveiling of the Weima diesel-engine range from 4 hp to 13 hp will be supplemented with the latest launch of a brand-new high-pressure firefighter with a 4 hp diesel engine. “This will demonstrate the full extent of the Weima diesel range for the farming community,” GPP Mark Bester comments.

The Weima firefighters have a pressure rating from 35 bar to 50 bar, a flow rate of 20 ℓ/min to 41 ℓ/min, and tank sizes from 620 ℓ to 1 000 ℓ. Customers can buy modular components as and when required, while a double hose reel version is also available.

“We already have a petrol-driven version, and decided to introduce a new diesel unit specifically for the agricultural community, which uses diesel mainly, particularly in on-site fuel bowsers. Apart from reducing fuel costs, this option is also inherently safer,” Bester explains.

GPP rolled out the first batch of its Weima firefighters at its Blackheath assembly plant in the Western Cape in November last year, aimed specifically at assisting farmers with fire-prevention and protection in the drought-ravaged province.

“We are already actively marketing our Weima firefighters through Kaap Agri, one of the largest agricultural cooperatives in the Western Cape. Placing these products centre-stage at NAMPO 2018, one of the largest expos of its kind in the world, will serve to introduce it to the broader agricultural industry both locally and in Africa,” Bester comments.

It will also not only affirm GPP’s position as a premium product supplier to the farming community, but also emphasise its flexibility in responding to specific customer requirements, and larger contingencies such as the current drought impacting heavily on the Western Cape in particular.

“Not only do we offer high-quality products from some of the most reputable global brands, but we are highly price-competitive as well. We understand that the farming community in particular has been going through tough times of late, and therefore we believe our product range represents the most affordable option for farmers,” Bester highlights.

This will be the third consecutive year that GPP is a proud exhibitor at NAMPO. “We are excited to be in attendance at this important event yet again, reflecting our long-standing involvement with the agricultural industry for over 30 years. Our stand always draws good numbers, which not only generates new business opportunities for us, but strengthens our ties with our numerous existing clients,” Bester notes.

With several product specialists in attendance at NAMPO 2018, GPP will be able to highlight its customised solutions for specific client requirements, as well as demonstrating how brands such as Weima offer the lowest total cost of ownership.

“Our product specialists not only know all the ins-and-outs of our full range, but are also very knowledgeable about the agricultural industry as a whole. We will also be inviting some of our independent dealers in the Free State to have their sales representatives at our stand, in order to show the extent of the entire GPP family,” Bester remarks.

GPP is the official exclusive authorised Southern African distributor of five major brands, namely Weima, Rato, Lutian, H-Power and Meiwa, which will all be on display at NAMPO 2018. Products range from engines to gensets, water pumps, fertiliser pumps, and even high-pressure washers.

Visit Goscor Power Products (GPP) at Stand C17 at NAMPO 2018. For more information, go to http://www.grainsa.co.za/pages/nampo/nampo-home.

Source: NGAGE Public Relations