Goscor plans to move the earth with SANY equipment

Goscor Earth Moving (GEM), a leading player in the compact construction market, has entered the larger excavator and roadworks equipment market through its representation of the SANY brand.

This augments GEM’s total product offering, providing customers with a single option for both smaller and larger equipment, Managing Director Barry Owen comments. “We have been a leading player in the compact construction market for many years through our Bobcat range. Taking SANY on-board now means that we also compete in the larger equipment market.”

Part of the Goscor Group, GEM offers SANY excavators, motor graders, and rollers for the construction, mining, agriculture, sand and stone, forestry, roadworks, and plant hire sectors. Technical Expert Simon Zhu highlights that SANY is the number one heavy-equipment brand in China, with 500 000 units supplied in 180 countries.

“We expect SANY’s market share in South Africa to increase significantly as a result of the distribution agreement concluded with GEM,” Owen stresses. “Mining is recovering, and while the South African economy has been continuously weak for years, it should come to the point where it bounces back a little.”

Owen adds that the main differentiator for SANY in the local market will be highly-competitive pricing for a world-class product, supplemented by increased parts-holding and full in-field service and technical back-up through GEM’s national branch structure. “We hold about R8 million worth of SANY spares at any one time, and replenish this stock on a weekly basis,” he reveals.

In addition, SANY equipment has been engineered specifically for African operating conditions, including features such as shorter sticks and stronger booms on its excavators for enhanced durability. Major benefits for customers are fuel savings, efficiency, user-friendly design, and reliability.

Commenting on GEM’s strategy to entrench SANY in the local market, Owen highlights that the initial focus will be multiple client reference points. “Of course, one only gets these good references if one has the aftersales service to support the machines. Hence our strategy is to cultivate ten to 20 customers as strong advocates of the SANY brand,” he concludes.

Bron: NGAGE Public Relations