Goscor Access Rental introduces latest crawler boom lift from France

In terms of versatile and adaptable access, nothing beats the crawler boom lift, which can cater for various ground conditions and workplace restrictions. Goscor Access Rental has just acquired its first Mygale 23 crawler boom lift from ATN Platforms of France, one of the most advanced of its kind available on the market today.

The Mygale 23 adds to Goscor Access Rental’s existing fleet of Teupen crawler booms, which have seen great success locally, reports Sales Manager Marcus Gartside. Tracked crawler booms are also known as ‘spider lifts’, which is why ATN Platforms named its first crawler after the Mygale, a large and powerful spider related to the North American tarantula or South American bird spider.

This unit has a 23 m working height through a double articulated boom set-up, both of which are telescopic for compact stowage, without sacrificing maximum reach. For up and over capability, 11 m horizontal outreach is achievable at a height of 11,25 m, with no impact on its 230 kg lift capacity.

Equipped with a powerful 12,5 kW Kubota engine, the Mygale 23 tackles slopes of up to 32% with ease. It can lift to full height in under a minute, and offers a full 360° rotation of booms and 180° of the basket for pinpoint positioning – all of this in a compact package weighing under 3,5 t.

Safety features include load-and-tilt sensors, and automatic levelling via outriggers. In addition, the Mygale 23 offers a remote mobile control station, whereby the operator can drive the unit from outside the basket, restrictive ‘slewing’ (rotation) when in narrow outrigger mode, auxiliary emergency lowering from the platform and ground controls, and dual-speed controls.

Additional equipment from ATN Platforms available from Goscor Access Rental includes Piaf electric mast lifts, and a smaller Zebra 12 boom lift. The new Zebra 16 has just been added to the range as well, in both standard (without outriggers) and STAB platforms.

The Zebra 16 STAB is a 16 m articulated boom lift with a working height of 16.8 m, a 9.3 m horizontal outreach, 45% gradeability, a Kubota drive, and 40 cm ground clearance. A full-colour LCD diagnostic system, also incorporated on the Mygale 23, makes maintenance and fault-finding that much easier and faster.

Source: Goscor