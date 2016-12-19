Gain more from grain with Chief Industries UK Ltd

Bright benefits await the farmer who can store grain under controlled conditions. In the short term, storing grain in bags or on a store floor might seem to be an inexpensive solution, but in the long run it inevitably leads to major losses due to rodent and insect infestations, water ingress and general loss of quality. Losses of one third of a crop are not unusual in these circumstances. These problems can all be solved with the erection of a grain silo where grain can be stored under controlled conditions to maintain its quality over extended periods.

This is where the proven and dependable company, Chief Industries, comes to the farmer’s aid. Chief Industries has more than sixty years experience in grain handling systems, incorporating state-of-the-art design and manufacturing of flat-floored silos with capacities ranging from 30 to 30 000 tonnes, hopper bins with capacities ranging from 2,5 to 1 400 tonnes, and grain dryers capable of drying from 9 to more that 300 tonnes per hour. Projects range from small to large farm installations, millers, livestock producers, large government and commercial strategic storage plants, to large port installations.

By designing complexes of a number of silos, the grain storage and drying possibilities are infinite. The installation of storage silos, with the optional addition of cleaning and drying, may at a first glance seem to be an expensive investment. However, if the cost is amortised over, say, 40 years, and the savings through proper control of the grain under optimal conditions and the substantially reduced losses taken into account, it will be seen what a worthwhile investment it is. In addition to the savings on quality and losses, having properly controlled grain safely stored allows for far greater control of the potential income yield from the product. Instead of selling “straight from the field” when prices are often at their worst, sales can be timed for when prices are good.

In addition, in times of scarcity, a dryer may enable a farmer to sell his grain before the market becomes flooded with the new harvest. For Chief, the farmer who wants one small silo is just as important as the customer who wants a large port installation, and the same care is taken with design and installation. Manufactured from high quality galvanised steel, Chief’s storage installations last for many decades and are the most economical and safest way of storing and preserving the quality of grain.

With a team of around 1 500 experienced and dedicated personnel and manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom, the USA and France, Chief Industries can provide top quality solutions, whatever your requirements in grain storage and quality may be. For a partner with the expertise, technology and manufacturing capabilities to ensure your storage plant is second-to-none in terms of quality and processes, you need look no further than Chief Industries.

Contact Chief Industries for your grain storage solutions on tel +44 (0) 1621-868944 or e-mail sales@chief.co.uk. Also visit www.chief.co.uk.