Fresh from the garden to farmers, markets and the community

The success of a community food garden which forms part of a partnership between Tongaat Hulett and the Siyazisiza Trust was showcased to community members and other stakeholders at a Farmers Information Day recently.

The Mngampondo Food Security Cooperative, established in 2013, is representative of the passion and commitment of 67 cooperative members involved in the plantation of seven hectares of sugar beans, maize, butternut and onions.

In a very first event for the food security cooperative, the Mngampondo community garden, near Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, seized the opportunity through a site visit to display the array of vegetables and fresh produce produced by the garden.

“The initiative enables project members to address household food insecurity challenges whilst also empowering them to participate in the agricultural sector as suppliers of various produce to local farmers, markets and the Mngampondo community,” said Nkonzo Mhlongo, Tongaat Hulett Socio-economic Development Manager.

Mhlongo said the stakeholders representing Masibongesonke, Qalekhaya, Zivukile and Amapotwe cooperatives were most impressed by the project members sheer hard work which culminated in a profitable community garden.

“We provide the project members with seeds to cultivate and educate them on the ideal time to grow various types of produce. We also provide advice to the community on how to run an agricultural business,” said Lindiwe Nxumalo, Extension Assistant at Eshowe Department of Agriculture.

“We are grateful to Tongaat Hulett for lending a helping hand to our people and the support for Farmers Information Day,” she said.

Nomcebo Zaca, Rural Economic Development Facilitator at Siyazisiza Trust, said: “We have been tasked by Tongaat Hulett to assist project managers with developing the garden.

“Farmers Information Day provided a golden opportunity to highlight the project members involvement in expanding farming activities; the harvesting process and in which markets the produce is sold,” she said.

Following the site visit, Tongaat Hulett and the Siyazisiza Trust donated toys, mattresses, blankets, plastic tables and chairs to Zamokuhle crèche, also in Mngampondo, which falls under the Ndlangubo Tribal Council.

Mngampondo is one of Tongaat Hulett’s partner communities and a decision was made to support the crèche as part of a Mandela Day initiative.

“The crèche currently has 30 children and is run by two caregivers. Tongaat Hulett has provided immense support over the past few years and we are grateful to the organisation for the items received,” said Pastor Daniel Mlawu, owner of Zamokuhle Crèche.

Among those in attendance at the Farmers Information Day were representatives from the Department of Agriculture; Ndlangubo Traditional Leadership Council and it was represented by the local induna, Mr Promise Khoza; King Cetshwayo Fresh Produce; representatives from the Mngampondo sugarcane development project; learners from Mngampondo primary school; and Masibongesonke, Qalekhaya, Zivukile and Abapotwe cooperatives.