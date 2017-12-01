It is feeding time in Mpongwe

Mpongwe now has its own state-of-the-art animal feed production plant. The market for animal feed, especially for poultry feed, is showing spectacular growth allowing Novatek, part of the Zambeef group, to build the new plant. The Novatek plant in Lusaka is already running at full capacity.

The plant on the Zambeef Products PLC Mpongwe Farm enjoyed presidential endorsement, being inaugurated by His Excellency Mr Edgar Lungu. At the inauguration, the President commended Zambeef on the investment, stating it was in line with the government’s goal to make agriculture the number one economic activity and ensure food security by working with both commercial and small-scale farmers in the country.

This plant has the capacity of producing 20 tonnes of feed an hour, or 130 000 tonnes per year. As part of its ongoing strategic outline, Zambeef set out key priorities for growth with an increased focus on production expansion and its cold chain food products division that has included massive capital reinvestment across various operations.

Since Mpongwe also falls inside a huge commercial and emerging farming block, they chose this vicinity to establish the new plant on their farm in the area. Johan Wolhuter, animal nutritionist, was tasked to complete the project.

The plant concentrates on producing feed for non-ruminants such as poultry and pigs. For poultry, the whole series of feeds, from day-old chicks to parent stock, will be produced. Feed will be produced either in the form of mash or pellets.

The heart of the plant is a batch mixer, delivering two tonnes every four minutes. The rest of the complex system of raw product silos, transporting and conveyor systems, cleaners, hammer mills, a conditioner, extruders, premix bins, a pelletiser, dryer and finally the final product silos with the bulk filling and bag filling plant is seven storeys high. A full length weighbridge will ensure that every tonne of raw material and every finished product will carry the correct weight label.

Novatek receives the maize and wheat bran from the local mills. The premixes and phosphates come from South Africa. The calcium source is feed grade lime coming from a new mine in Mpongwe. Other components like maize and soy beans are locally sourced.

But building a feed plant in Zambia is not about production only. The positive impact on the community is immense. Novatek will create 150 new jobs and part of the project is the building of brand new houses for all their staff.

Johan envisaged two small villages close to the plant: “One is for the general workers and the other one for the more senior staff. Every house will have running water and electricity. The need for jobs in Mpongwe is huge and we shall make a big dent in unemployment in this area. Since the plant has a bag-handling facility for smaller-scale farmers, many manual labourers will be required.”

In total 31 houses have been finished, with six bigger houses for supervisors in the pipeline for the new year as well as expanding two existing houses. When this is done, more houses will be built to accommodate more people.

Herman Potgieter, General Manager, Novatek Mpongwe, says: “Housing and improving living conditions of workers will be an ongoing project, but expansion is progressing very well. The plan is to spend another $223 670 on staff housing in the 2017-18 financial year.”

